Poffenbarger and McDaniel help No. 7 Maryland women beat Purdue 78-69

  
Published December 7, 2024 07:53 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Maryland at Syracuse

Nov 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Bri McDaniel (24) reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Saylor Poffenbargar had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Bri McDaniel scored 16 points off the bench to lead No. 7 Maryland to a 78-69 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Kaylene Smikle scored 13 and Shyanne Sellers added 12 for Maryland (10-0). Christina Dalce had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rashunda Jones scored 17 points, Reagan Bass 16 and Destini Lombard 15 for the Boilermakers (5-4).

The Terrapins rallied after a slow start, hitting just 2 of 17 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 18-6. The Boilermakers led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. Purdue shot 52% while holding Maryland to 29% to take a 38-29 lead at halftime.

McDaniel hit a pull-up jumper with 2:24 left in the third quarter to give the Terrapins their first lead at 48-46. That capped an 8-0 run for Maryland, which led 55-52 after three quarters.

Purdue tied it at 55-all before the Terrapins went on a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins rebounded from a rough start to take control defensively.

Purdue: After surrendering the lead in the third quarter, Purdue kept fighting until the final minutes. The Boilermakers hit 6 of 13 free throws while Maryland was 14 of 19 from the foul line.

Key moment

After Purdue’s Lombard tied the game at 55-all on a 3-pointer, Poffenbargar started a 6-0 run with a second-chance basket.

Key stat

The Terrapins shot 63% in the second half. Maryland was 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but improved to 6 of 21 in the second.

Up Next

Maryland has a break before hosting William & Mary on Dec. 19 while Kentucky is at Purdue on Dec. 14.