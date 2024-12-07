‘The JuJu Effect:' JuJu Watkins begins to build new legacy at USC

Before JuJu Watkins even stepped on the court for her first college basketball game with the University of Southern California, it’s clear she had already made an impact.

Episode four of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” the new documentary series presented by State Farm, delves into the beginning of Watkins’ freshman year at USC, including her adjustment to college life and preparations for USC’s first game of the 2023 season versus Ohio State.

While Watkins is busy balancing her “jam packed” schedule as a student athlete, visible anticipation is already garnering at USC, with the Galen Center filled to the brim with fans for the pre-season festivities of “HoopsLA.” Local celebrities make appearances, young players line up in droves to get pictures with Watkins and students erupt into cheers when Watkins steps onto the court.

“There’s an excitement for men’s and women’s basketball right now — there’s nothing like USC right now, in terms of the star power and momentum,” USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “I call it the JuJu effect.”

Throughout the 14-minute episode, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at USC practices, the team’s travel to L.A. for the opening season game and how Watkins adjusts to college life, zipping around on a scooter between workouts and classes.

“JuJu walks into college so much more ready from a basketball standpoint than probably any freshman I’ve ever been around,” Gottlieb said, noting that she’d thought about Watkins’ potential at USC when she was asked about the head coaching job.

Watkins said she’s applying what she’s learned on the court to her time in the classroom and in her daily life, navigating campus and the newfound independence of college life.

“It’s tough, but that’s what I signed up for,” Watkins said. “It definitely feels like a more gradual transition, then like a ‘thrown into the fire’ kind of thing.”

While the excitement for Watkins and the future of USC basketball grows, the episode takes a moment to reflect on the legacy of past Trojans players, including Tina Thompson, Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.

“The greatest of the greats went to USC and just built such a culture that, every day, you kind of look at [it] as the standard,” Watkins said.

A former USC star herself, Tina Thompson emphasizes the impact the hometown hero Watkins will have on the program, including drawing in more local fans to games and motivating younger players.

“She’s going to bring an excitement that hasn’t been there in a long time,” Thompson said.

Watkins and the Trojans have their eye on a championship and creating a new legacy for USC women’s basketball. Their season opener is the first step in that direction.

“I think [Watkins] always had the vision to be a Trojan,” assistant coach Wendale Farrow said. “Not only to win, but to win big. To cut down nets. To leave a legacy. To change women’s basketball.”

How can I watch the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary on NBC and Peacock

Episodes one through four of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” are currently available on Peacock. New episodes are available every Saturday.

Episodes three through six will air on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

How can I watch USC basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. See below for the list of USC women’s basketball games that will be streaming on Peacock:



Northwestern vs USC - January 15 at 10:00 PM ET

USC vs Indiana - January 19 at 12:00 PM

USC vs Purdue - January 22 at 7:00 PM

Minnesota vs USC - January 30 at 10:00 PM

USC vs Wisconsin - February 5 at 7:30 PM

UCLA vs USC - February 13 at 10:00 PM

Michigan State vs USC - February 19 at 9:30

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

