MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Oneil Cruz

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Trea Turner

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:59 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Trea TurnerPHI - SS
Bats: RAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $25 | NL 5x5: $26
2024: SS:118Mixed 2026: $22 | 2027: $18
Outlook: Is Turner beginning to… decline? While still a borderline second round pick, he’s not doing the same damage at the plate he was a few years ago. He hasn’t hit a ball over 112 MPH since 2022 and has a .798 OPS over the past three seasons. That was a .900 OPS in the three seasons prior. Moreover, his defense has graded out as well below-average in back-to-back years, hinting at a decline in his athleticism. Another scary sign, he’s earned a negative run value against fastballs in each of the last two seasons. These could all be telltale indicators that a player is feeling the negative effects of aging. He’s still a good bet for power, speed, and plenty of counting stats in a strong Phillies’ lineup, but likely without the superstar upside we’ve come to know from him.
