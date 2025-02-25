2025 Fantasy Preview: Trea Turner

Outlook: Is Turner beginning to… decline? While still a borderline second round pick, he’s not doing the same damage at the plate he was a few years ago. He hasn’t hit a ball over 112 MPH since 2022 and has a .798 OPS over the past three seasons. That was a .900 OPS in the three seasons prior. Moreover, his defense has graded out as well below-average in back-to-back years, hinting at a decline in his athleticism. Another scary sign, he’s earned a negative run value against fastballs in each of the last two seasons. These could all be telltale indicators that a player is feeling the negative effects of aging. He’s still a good bet for power, speed, and plenty of counting stats in a strong Phillies’ lineup, but likely without the superstar upside we’ve come to know from him.