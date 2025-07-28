 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: JUL 25 Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka announces she is no longer working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Top Clips

nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
Potential landing spots for Wilkins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Walsh's medal ceremony from 100m butterfly

July 28, 2025 08:25 AM
U.S. swimmer Gretchen Walsh is awarded the gold medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships for winning the women's 100m butterfly world title and hears the National Anthem atop the podium.

Related Videos

oly_sww100bk_worlds_regansmith_250728.jpg
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
oly_swm50bu_worlds_maximegrousset_250728.jpg
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
oly_swm100br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250728.jpg
08:28
Haiyang claims 100m breaststroke world title
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_250728.jpg
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
oly_fewif_leekiefer_250727.jpg
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
oly_swm4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
oly_sww4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_250727.jpg
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
oly_sww400f_summermcintosh_250727.jpg
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
LukeMartensR.jpg
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
oly_wpm_worlds_goldmatch_esphun_250724.jpg
11:56
Spain men’s water polo team tops Hungary for gold
oly_wpw_worlds_goldmatch_grehun_250723.jpg
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in Game 2
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at worlds
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
oly_atw5k_prefontaine_v2.jpg
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
oly_atw800_prefontaine_250705.jpg
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
oly_atwlj_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
oly_atm200_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
oly_atw100_prefontaine_jeffersonintv.jpg
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
oly_atw1500_prefontaine_kipyegonintv.jpg
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
nbc_pft_steelersthrowbacks_250728.jpg
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
nbc_pft_trainingcampdraft_250728.jpg
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_rodgerstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
nbc_pft_rodgersonbradshaw_250728.jpg
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250728.jpg
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
nbc_pft_parsonstalent_250728.jpg
10:25
Jones acknowledges Parsons’ talent
nbc_pft_jerryjonesfans_250728.jpg
07:33
Parsons has ‘lost some of his leverage’ to Cowboys
nbc_pft_parsonstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
10:33
What practicing at training camp means for Parsons
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdfstage21site_250727.jpg
41:15
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
nbc_cyc_liggettfeat_250727.jpg
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
nbc_cyc_jerseywinners_250727.jpg
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250727.jpg
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
proposal.jpg
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
nbc_cyc_woutintv_250727.jpg
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250727.jpg
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
nbc_golf_senioropenrd4_250727.jpg
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
tdfwinnerstage.jpg
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
nbc_cyc_climb3_250727.jpg
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
nbc_cyc_climb2_250727.jpg
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
nbc_cyc_climb1_250727.jpg
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win