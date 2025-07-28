Early 2025 fantasy basketball mock draft: Nikola Jokić was selected when?

While NBA training camps don’t open for another two months, there’s never a bad time to participate in a mock draft. I participated in an extremely early draft for a 12-team, nine-cat head-to-head fantasy league thanks to FBI Basketball’s Adam King. While mock drafts can become a bit monotonous for some, they can serve as solid “fact-finding missions” regarding the community’s thoughts on players and their team situations.

Going into this draft, there were a few players I was interested in regarding their early draft positions. Is Victor Wembanyama still a surefire top-three pick despite a blood clot ending his 2024-25 season at the All-Star break? He has been given full clearance, but that remains a worthwhile question to evaluate. Is Nikola Jokić still the first overall pick, or will it be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? When will Cooper Flagg come off the board, and are any other rookies worthy of top-100 consideration? Below is a round by round breakdown of Sunday’s mock draft, including thoughts on my strategy.

For this mock draft, there was a third-round reversal. For those who may not know what entails, it simply means the draft order flips every other round. I picked eighth in the first round.

Round 1

1.1: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

1.2: G Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

1.3: C Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

1.4: C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

1.5: F/C Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

1.6: G Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

1.7: F/C Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

1.8: G/F Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

1.9: C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

1.10: G James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

1.11: F/C Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

1.12: G Derrick White, Boston Celtics

It did not take long for things to get interesting. Not only was Jokić not the first overall pick in this mock draft, but he wasn’t second, either. The three-time MVP was the third overall pick, with Detroit’s Cunningham going second behind SGA. It’s an interesting selection, to say the least. Cunningham’s coming off his best season as a Piston, and he likely hasn’t reached his ceiling due to age and seasons limited due to injury. With Jokić going third, that pushed Wembanyama to fourth overall. I decided to go with Edwards, as Giannis went off the board with the prior pick. Some likely would prefer KAT in that spot, but Edwards being the pick did not feel that controversial.

Round 2

2.1: F/C Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

2.2: F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

2.3: G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

2.4: G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

2.5: F/C Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

2.6: G/F Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

2.7: G/F Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

2.8: G Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2.9: F Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

2.10: G LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

2.11: G/F Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

2.12: F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Tatum going with the 14th overall pick is a serious reach, given that he may not be healthy enough to play in time for the fantasy playoff weeks. And it’s possible he doesn’t play at all next season. The first three picks for the manager who selected Tatum were Jaren Jackson Jr., JT and Tyrese Haliburton. Two players facing steep odds of playing next season, and one who may not be ready for the start of the season after undergoing surgery earlier this month. Thompson and Banchero being second-round picks is intriguing, but at least they’re healthy. I used my second-round pick on Mobley, which may be a reach due to the partnership with Jarrett Allen. However, Mobley still has a ways to go before he reaches his ceiling, so it’s a gamble I’m willing to make in that spot.

Round 3

3.1: C Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

3.2: G Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

3.3: G/F Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

3.4: F/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

3.5: F Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

3.6: G Josh Giddey*, Chicago Bulls

3.7: G/F Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

3.8: F LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

3.9: G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

3.10: F Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

3.11: G/F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

3.12: F Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Sunday’s mock draft was the third I’ve participated in this summer, and Flagg was a fourth-round pick in the first two. The prized rookie came off the board late in the third round of this mock, and he’s the one rookie in this class worth rolling the dice on. Flagg will play plenty next season, and Kyrie Irving’s absence due to a torn ACL may mean more time on the ball for the rookie, even with the signing of D’Angelo Russell. Giddey was a third-round pick despite his contract status still undetermined; staying in Chicago would represent his best shot at living up to that draft spot. With Haliburton set to miss a significant portion of next season, if not all of it, I grabbed Siakam. He might have been available in the fourth round, but I was unwilling to risk it.

Round 4

4.1: G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

4.2: G/F Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic

4.3: C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

4.4: F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

4.5: G Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

4.6: C Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

4.7: G De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

4.8: G Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

4.9: C Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

4.10: G/F Josh Hart, New York Knicks

4.11: F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

4.12: G Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Maxey still being on the board to begin the fourth round was wild; he’s the biggest steal in this draft for that reason. While injury did end his 2024-25 season prematurely, the 76ers guard does not have the same injury profile as teammates Joel Embiid and Paul George. Anunoby, selected with the penultimate pick of this round, also represents solid value, while I decided to use my fourth-round pick on Murray. He was a top-20 player in nine-cat formats last season, still appearing in 67 regular-season games despite dealing with some health issues. Green’s an intriguing option in Phoenix. While he had his moments with the Rockets, the inconsistent production limited his fantasy ceiling. Does that change playing alongside Devin Booker?

Round 5

5.1: F Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

5.2: F/C Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

5.3: G Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

5.4: G Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

5.5: C Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

5.6: G/F Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

5.7: G Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

5.8: C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

5.9: C Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

5.10: C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

5.11: C Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

5.12: G Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

With Brooklyn’s five first-round picks appearing to require a lot of patience based on their play in Las Vegas and Cam Thomas’ contract status undetermined, Porter could be primed to put up gaudy numbers next season. Even if Thomas signs his qualifying offer or agrees to a deal with the Nets, Porter should be the top offensive option for the first time in his NBA career. Embiid going in the fifth round wasn’t too surprising given the injury history, and it’s unknown if he’ll be 100 percent when the regular season begins. But McCain coming off the board one pick before, and he’s also coming off a knee injury? That’s a major roll of the dice. I played it safe with my fifth-round pick, selecting Vučević. The front office and ownership appears to be fine with competing for a play-in tournament slot, so Vooch’s fantasy value should be safe for another season.

Round 6

6.1: F Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

6.2: F/C Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

6.3: F Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans

6.4: G/F Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

6.5: F Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

6.6: F Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

6.7: F Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

6.8: F Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

6.9: F Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors

6.10: C Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns

6.11: C Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers

6.12: C Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Two more players whose draft spots jumped out to me were Williamson and Leonard. Both have been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, but the latter brings more to the table regarding overall fantasy value. That said, Williamson still went four picks ahead of Leonard in this mock draft. While I would argue that Kawhi should have been off the board before this point, I’m not sure I can say the same for Zion. Also of note in this round was Buzelis being selected with the sixth pick. He certainly looked good at summer league, but is he ready to make this big of a jump? Buzelis should be locked in as a starter, but expecting sixth-round production may be a bit much, especially with Giddey’s status undetermined. I selected Miles Bridges with my pick, but would have preferred Butler, especially considering his fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Round 7

7.1: G Coby White, Chicago Bulls

7.2: F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

7.3: G/F Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

7.4: C Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks

7.5: G Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

7.6: C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

7.7: C Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

7.8: F DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings

7.9: C Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

7.10: F Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

7.11: G CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards

7.12: G Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Another round, and another safe pick for yours truly. However, I like VanVleet’s position in Houston, with the Rockets adding Kevin Durant. Adding one of the sport’s all-time offensive greats should clear space for everyone. VanVleet’s field goal percentage has never been great, but I would not be surprised if his three-pointer and assist production were boosted next season. I hoped to grab Avdija, but he went off the board two picks before I was on the clock. Porziņģis in Atlanta is intriguing; does he start alongside Onyeka Okongwu, or will one come off the bench with Zaccharie Risacher remaining a starter? I’d bet on the former scenario, especially if Jalen Johnson is healthy and can capably defend small forwards.

Round 8

8.1: G Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics

8.2: C Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

8.3: G/F Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

8.4: C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

8.5: G Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

8.6: G Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

8.7: F Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

8.8: F Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

8.9: G Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

8.10: C Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

8.11: G/F Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

8.12: G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

The second rookie went off the board in this round, with Harper being the ninth pick. Given San Antonio’s perimeter depth, will there be enough room for him to provide top-100 value as a rookie? Last season, no rookie finished ranked within the top-100 in nine-cat formats, with Kel’El Wre and Zach Edey leading the way. According to Basketball Monster, the highest-ranked rookie with guard eligibility was the aforementioned McCain, and he only played 23 games due to a knee injury. Ayton can play well above his draft position, mainly if he stays healthy. Playing alongside Luka and LeBron represents an excellent opportunity for the Lakers’ new starting center. Nembhard and Pritchard’s draft positions were boosted due to the Haliburton and Tatum injuries, but the latter finished last season as a top-100 player. I took Johnson, who moves from Brooklyn to Denver, and he could benefit immensely from playing alongside Jokić and Murray.

Round 9

9.1: F PJ Washington, Dallas Mavericks

9.2: F Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers

9.3: G/F Quentin Grimes*, Philadelphia 76ers

9.4: G/F Norman Powell, Miami Heat

9.5: F Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

9.6: F Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

9.7: G Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

9.8: G Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

9.9: G Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

9.10: G Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

9.11: G Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

9.12: C Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Irving being a ninth-round pick when other players with similar injury concerns went much earlier was interesting. And his chances of returning early enough to help fantasy managers are higher than those of Haliburton or Tatum. Other interesting picks in this round included Powell, who was traded to Miami and will figure prominently in the Heat offense, and Henderson. The departure of Anfernee Simons means it’s “prime time” for Scoot, even with Portland adding Jrue Holiday in that deal. With Damian Lillard back but unlikely to play this season, Henderson has an excellent opportunity to take a leap forward. Is he up to it? George was also a ninth-round pick, and the injuries had a lot to do with that. I used my pick on Eason, who can offer solid value as a rebounder and defender despite coming off the bench.

Round 10

10.1: C Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

10.2: G/F Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

10.3: F/C Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

10.4: G/F Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

10.5: F Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

10.6: G/F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

10.7: C Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

10.8: F/C Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

10.9: F Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

10.10: F/C Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

10.11: G Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

10.12: G/F Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

Edey was the first pick of the tenth round, but due to ankle surgery it’s possible he won’t be ready to go when the season begins. His rookie season in Memphis was good, but it’s fair to wonder if the 7-foot-4 center is a player whose ceiling is limited but the floor is reliable. The Filipowski pick is interesting; Taylor Hendricks may return to the starting lineup after suffering a broken leg early last season, but Filipowski’s offensive value makes him an intriguing option in fantasy leagues. Can Claxton get back to being the free-throw punt option he was before last season? Among the factors that will impact that is how Brooklyn addresses the point guard position. Wanting another player with center eligibility, I selected Draymond since he can also be used at forward and offers solid value outside the points category.

Round 11

11.1: G Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

11.2: F Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

11.3: F/C Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

11.4: F Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

11.5: G Bradley Beal, Los Angeles Clippers

11.6: G/F Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

11.7: F Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

11.8: G VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

11.9: G/F Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

11.10: G Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

11.11: G Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

11.12: C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Due to the health of JJJ and Edey, Aldama’s ceiling may be raised, at least for the early portion of the season. Murray may be in a challenging spot in Sacramento, but the Kings adding a point guard (Dennis Schröder) could help matters. Sacramento did not address the position after trading De’Aaron Fox, negatively impacting Murray’s opportunities. He could represent significant value in fantasy leagues, regardless of size, if that changes. Beal’s recent injury history has not been good, but he was worth the gamble for me in the 11th round. I doubt he’s on the board this late in drafts when actual fantasy drafts are held in the fall.

Murray is an interesting “draft and stash” option since he won’t be fully recovered from his Achilles injury when the season begins, and fantasy managers may also have to wait on Lively. Keyonte George being selected despite Utah’s logjam at the point is interesting. Isaiah Collier jumped him to take over the starting point guard duties last season, and Utah added Walter Clayton Jr. in the draft. Lastly, another rookie was selected in this round, with Edgecombe coming off the board. His ceiling will be determined partly by the availability of Philadelphia’s more experienced perimeter players.

Round 12

12.1: G/F Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

12.2: C Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

12.3: F John Collins, Los Angeles Clippers

12.4: G Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

12.5: G Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

12.6: C Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

12.7: G/F Cam Thomas*, Brooklyn Nets

12.8: G Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

12.9: G/F Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

12.10: G T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

12.11: G Russell Westbrook, Free Agent

12.12: G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

The final round of fantasy drafts is about the “home run swing,” as it’s a low-risk, high-reward spot. Porter appears on track to be a starter in Milwaukee next season, and the combination of that opportunity and his improved play down the stretch factored into my decision to select him. However, Minnesota’s Terrence Shannon Jr. and Detroit’s Ron Holland II are two players I wish I’d considered more. While one can argue that Holland’s situation isn’t great from a fantasy standpoint with Jaden Ivey returning from a leg injury, Shannon should have added value following Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s exit in free agency. Also of note in the final round of this mock draft is that Cam Thomas remains a restricted free agent, and Westbrook is still an unrestricted free agent.