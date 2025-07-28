 Skip navigation
Brickyard 400

Winners, losers from Brickyard 400 won by Bubba Wallace

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Bubba Wallace — Snaps 100-race winless streak by scoring his third career Cup victory and first crown jewel win. He does it by holding off Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts to kiss the bricks. This also is his first career Cup victory in the regular season and puts him in the playoffs.

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Bubba Wallace takes pre-race message to heart to claim Brickyard 400 victory
Bubba Wallace’s trip to victory lane at Indianapolis was more than a 400-mile trip, it was a journey of years.

23XI Racing — Two weeks after losing its charter status in its legal dispute with NASCAR, 23XI Racing scores its first victory of the season. Tyler Reddick is 138 points above the cutline with four races to go. While he has yet to secure a playoff spot, he’s in good position to make it and give 23XI Racing two cars racing for a championship.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400 in double overtime at Indianapolis
He holds off Kyle Larson for win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson — Runner-up finish gives him back-to-back top-five results for the first time in the last 10 races.
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
Hear from Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis.

Denny Hamlin — Goes from last to third in a backup car after crashing his primary car in qualifying Saturday and sees his 23XI Racing team win its first race of the year.

Ryan Preece — His fourth-place finish gives him two top-five results for the year, the most in his career. He entered the race with a 27.3 average finish at Indy, his worst among active tracks.

Brad Keselowski — His fifth-place finish gives him six top 10s in the last 10 races after he did not have a top-10 finish in the first 12 races of the season.

Todd Gilliland — Came back from a lap down to finish sixth at Indy for the second year in a row. Gilliland also snapped a streak of eight consecutive finishes of 22nd or worse this season.

LOSERS

William Byron — Lost a top-five finish when he ran out of fuel on the final lap. He also ran out of fuel and had to pit just before the finish at Michigan in June, giving up a runner-up result there.

Ross Chastain — Finished last after an accident. It’s his third DNF in the last five races.

Erik Jones — Finished 36th due to an accident after his right front tire was not tightened. It’s his fourth consecutive finish of 25th or worse.