2025 Fantasy Preview: Zach Neto

Outlook: The utter lack of transparency from the Angels regarding the exact nature of the offseason shoulder surgery that Neto underwent, and exactly how much time he’s likely to miss heading into next season, is a serious red flag for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old former top prospect was one of last year’s biggest fantasy breakouts, finishing with 23 homers and 30 steals in 155 contests during his full-season debut. The pragmatic solution for fantasy managers involves docking Neto at least a few weeks of action from a projection standpoint, at least until the club provides some additional clarity during spring training. We’re not anticipating a lengthy absence, but any sort of setback or delay during his rehabilitation process puts his 20-homer, 25-steal ceiling in serious jeopardy. He could wind up as one of the better draft-day values out there, but the risk is undeniable. He’s a worthy gamble if he starts to tumble into the middle rounds on draft day, but fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status throughout spring training.