NASCAR teams pitch in to help Katherine Legge ahead of her Cup debut at Phoenix
NASCAR teams pitch in to help Katherine Legge ahead of her Cup debut at Phoenix
Fantasy Fallout: Seahawks trade Geno Smith to Raiders
Fantasy Fallout: Seahawks trade Geno Smith to Raiders
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013

Top Clips

Smyliev2.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_golf_lowryint_250307.jpg
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Zach Neto

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:36 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

🚩 Zach NetoLAA - SS
Bats: RAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $5 | AL 5x5: $12
2024: SS:155Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $15
Outlook: The utter lack of transparency from the Angels regarding the exact nature of the offseason shoulder surgery that Neto underwent, and exactly how much time he’s likely to miss heading into next season, is a serious red flag for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old former top prospect was one of last year’s biggest fantasy breakouts, finishing with 23 homers and 30 steals in 155 contests during his full-season debut. The pragmatic solution for fantasy managers involves docking Neto at least a few weeks of action from a projection standpoint, at least until the club provides some additional clarity during spring training. We’re not anticipating a lengthy absence, but any sort of setback or delay during his rehabilitation process puts his 20-homer, 25-steal ceiling in serious jeopardy. He could wind up as one of the better draft-day values out there, but the risk is undeniable. He’s a worthy gamble if he starts to tumble into the middle rounds on draft day, but fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status throughout spring training.
