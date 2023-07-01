Skip navigation
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Andrew McGuinness
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand
Catcher Alejandro Kirk was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a cut on his left hand.
Surging Cubs race past reeling Pirates 8-0 to spoil touted prospect Henry Davis’ MLB debut
Drew Smyly gave up three hits in five innings, Mike Tauchman hit a two-run single and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 on Monday.
Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep
Kyle Schwarber opened the game with his 20th home run and added an RBI single among his three hits to lead the sizzling Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.
Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020
Henri Richard’s family says the late Hockey Hall of Famer has been diagnosed with CTE, the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.
02:56
Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run
In what would be the Stanley Cup-clinching game for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Golden Knights and sent the sixth in for the second shift.
Nevada Senate vote on proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas extended until next week
The Nevada Senate adjourned Thursday without voting on a financing bill for a proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas Strip stadium for the Oakland Athletics.
