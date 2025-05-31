U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

The U.S. Para hockey team exacted revenge, beating rival Canada 6-1 to reclaim the world title going into the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics.

Jack Wallace had a hat trick, while Declan Farmer, Josh Pauls and Josh Misiewicz added goals in Saturday’s final in Buffalo.

Goalie Griffin LaMarre had 10 saves after previously serving as the backup to Jen Lee at past major championships.

The U.S., the four-time reigning Paralympic champion, earned its seventh world title in the last 10 editions. No nation has won five consecutive hockey titles at the Paralympics or Olympics.

Canada beat the U.S. for the world title in 2024, plus won the teams’ most recent meeting going into worlds.