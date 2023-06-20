 Skip navigation
Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury

  
Published June 20, 2023 08:30 AM
LONDON -- Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.

The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and said it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.”

“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” she posted on Instagram. “It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”

Kontaveit’s best result in a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2020.

Wimbledon starts on July 3.