Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills' 15th green
Much of the U.S. Women's Open field struggled with the treacherous 15th green at Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday. Watch those lowlights before Mel Reid demonstrates what made the putting surface so tricky.
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's third round at Erin Hills and hear from the world No. 1 before Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes what a win would mean for her career and the women's game.
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Watch some of the highlights from Maja Stark's 2 under Moving Day before Live From the U.S. Women's Open agrees she looks every bit the part at Erin Hills.
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
The Live From crew evaluate how players are handling Erin Hills during the U.S. Women's Open, looking at some of the good and bad during Round 2.
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
Friday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) at the U.S. Women's Open belongs to Nelly Korda, who fired a 5-under 67 to enter the weekend just three shots off the lead at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Nelly Korda watches the highlights -- and, yes, lowlights -- of her stellar 5-under 67 second round of the U.S. Women's Open and walks Amy Rogers through her outing and takeaways.
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
Watch the top moments (with a blooper or two) from Nelly Korda's stellar second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
Angel Yin started hot at the U.S. Women's Open, firing a 4-under 68 to enter Friday tied atop the leaderboard.
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's even-par U.S. Women's Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.