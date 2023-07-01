 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

jsinger

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Astros’ Lance McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a bone spur.
Terrence Ross, Patrick Patterson
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs. Yankees for illegal substance
Drew Smith became the second New York Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance when he was tossed from their Subway Series opener Tuesday night against the Yankees at Citi Field.
Stephen Curry, Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis, Festus Ezeli
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.
Chicago Cubs v Detroit Tigers
Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal
Daniel Murphy is joining the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract, the next step in a surprising comeback bid by the three-time All-Star.
Colin Kaepernick
Dodig, Krajicek win French Open men’s doubles title, a year after squandering match points in final
Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. won the men’s doubles title at the French Open by beating unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.
2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days
USC, UCLA will face Michigan during their first season in Big Ten
Southern California and UCLA will both face Michigan during their first season as members of the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
Ozzie Albies’ walk-off homer for the Braves did more than just complete their three-game sweep of the NL East-rival New York Mets.
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Yankees place Nestor Cortes on 15-day injured list with left rotator cuff strain
The Yankees placed Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a left rotator cuff strain that will sideline the left-hander for at least two starts.