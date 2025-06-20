NASCAR Friday schedule at Pocono Raceway

The Truck Series will take the spotlight Friday at Pocono Raceway, where the Xfinity garage also will be open.
Trucks will be on track for practice at 12:35 p.m., followed by a 1:40 p.m. qualifying session to set the field for an 80-lap race.
The green flag will fall at 5:22 p.m. for the Truck Series. Corey Heim is the defending race winner.
Cup Series team haulers will load in at Pocono at 3 p.m., but the garage won’t open until Saturday when practice and qualifying will occur for Sunday’s 400-mile race.
Pocono Raceway Friday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Truck Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
- 1:40 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 5 p.m. — Truck race (80 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 76 degrees. Winds from the west to northwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to 74 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.