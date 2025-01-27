Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 27

Its Monday, January 27, and the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-5, 13-7) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (3- 5, 11-8) meet tonight at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Iowa defeated Penn State, 76-75, at home Friday night while Ohio State knocked off Purdue, 73-70, in West Lafayette last Tuesday.

The Buckeyes’ record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Hawkeyes’ record is 6-4 in their last 10 tilts. Iowa is 0-4 in true road games this season while Ohio State is 7-4 at Value City Arena.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawkeyes at Buckeyes

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Buckeyes

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Hawkeyes (+260), Buckeyes (-325)

Spread: Buckeyes -7.5

Total: 155.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Hawkeyes vs Buckeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Buckeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Ohio State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 155.5.

Hawkeyes vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State is on a 3-game losing streak at home

The OVER is 8-2 in Iowa’s last 5 on the road and Ohio State’s last 5 at home combined

Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 matchups as a favorite

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: