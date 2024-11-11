Clemson vs Pittsburgh Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Betting Trends and Stats

On Saturday, a meeting of two 7-2 squads with Playoff hopes in Pittsburgh between the Clemson Tigers and Pitt Panthers.

The Pitt Panthers season is slipping away with two straight losses after starting the season off 7-0. Pitt dropped contests to Virginia (24-19) and SMU (48-25) and has ranked matchups this week and next, before closing the season at Boston College. The Panthers are big home underdogs and with recent play and a freshman at quarterback (Eli Holstein), it’s understandable why.

Clemson has the better chance of the two teams making the College Football Playoff (No. 1 in ACC) but that’s thanks to the bounce-back win last week. Clemson earned a 24-14 road win over Virginia Tech to follow up the 33-21 home loss to Louisville. The Tigers host Citadel and South Carolina for the next two weeks, so this is the biggest game remaining until the ACC Championship.

Game Details and How to watch Clemson @ Pitt

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Accrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Game odds for Clemson @ Pitt

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Clemson -350, Pitt +270

o Spread: Clemson -10 (-110)

o Total: 54.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened Clemson -9.5 and moved to -10, but the real hit has come on the total. With a look-ahead line of 60.0, the adjusted total of 54.5 speaks to the importance of this game. With Miami (FL) losing last week, the doors of the ACC opened a little for Clemson and Pitt.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Pitt and Clemson:

“Clemson is a -10 point favorite and that might not be enough. While Pitt’s season is on the line, the Tigers are now the ACC leaders with Miami (FL) losing last week.

Clemson has steadily improved as the season has gone on and despite this being a road game, Pitt is starting a freshman quarterback who has struggled in the last four games. With Pitt going 0-2 in the past two outings, there aren’t many reasons to believe Pitt keeps this within single digits.

I like Clemson -10 and a fade on Pitt’s Team Total as an alternative option.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Ohio State +350 to +300

Texas +550 to +450

Ole Miss +3500 to +1000

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 14.0%

Texas 11.5%

Georgia 10.6%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 17.7%

Georgia 16.3%

Texas 11.4%

Biggest Liabilities



Colorado

Ohio State

Tennessee

Quarterback matchup for Tigers @ Panthers

Pitt: Eli Holstein has 20 total touchdowns to six interceptions on the year for the Panthers. Over the last four games, the freshman quarterback has tossed two touchdowns to three interceptions with a 56.1% completion percentage and eight sacks taken.

Eli Holstein has 20 total touchdowns to six interceptions on the year for the Panthers. Over the last four games, the freshman quarterback has tossed two touchdowns to three interceptions with a 56.1% completion percentage and eight sacks taken. Clemson: Cade Klubnik has 28 total touchdowns to 4 interceptions for the Tigers. In seven wins, Klubnik has 27 total touchdowns and two interceptions this season and recorded his eight-straight game of 200-plus passing yards last week.

Tigers @ Panthers player news & recent stats

Pitt is 6-3 ATS this season, but 0-2 in the past two and 1-3 over the last four.

Pitt is 4-1 to the Under in the last five games and 5-3 to the Under this season.

Clemson is 5-4 ATS this season, but 2-3 during the previous five games.

Clemson is 2-0 to the Under in the last two and 5-1 in the past six.

Pitt has lost two straight games after winning seven in a row.

Clemson RB Phil Mafah has at least 100 rushing yards in four of the last five games.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik threw for at least three touchdowns in his sixth game of the season last week.

Pitt QB Eli Holstein has at least 200 passing yards in six games but has gone Under that in three of the past four games.

