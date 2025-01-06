Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats

Buffalo finished the regular season 13-4 and won four of the past six games out of the bye week with a tank in Week 18. The Bills are an undefeated 8-0 at home this season and won six of those eight games by six or more points. Josh Allen combined for 40 passing and rushing touchdowns this season and will likely win the MVP for the first time in his career.

Denver is 10-7 and secured its playoff spot with a 38-0 victory over the Chiefs backups. The Broncos are 5-2 in the last seven games and scored at least 24 points in all seven. However, this will be rookie QB Bo Nix’s first playoff start and Sean Payton’s first postseason game with Denver.

Game Details and How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, January 12, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Highmark Stadium

· City: Buffalo, NY

· TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount+

Game odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-425), Denver Broncos (+330)

Spread: Bills -8.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5

The spread opened at Buffalo -7.5 with a total of 47.5, so there has been slight movement to the Bills and the Under, but this is expected to stay stagnant.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Bo Nix to go Over 0.5 interceptions and the Broncos Team Total Under:

“Bo Nix makes his NFL playoff debut as a rookie and historically, this is not a favorable spot for quarterbacks or the offenses.

This season, Nix threw an interception in seven out of 17 games this season and 12 total picks. In games where he threw an interception, the Broncos offense averaged 21.1 points per game (32 & 41 points in two of those) and went Under 19.5 points four out of seven times and 20 or fewer five times.

In Denver’s seven losses, the Broncos averaged 16.7 points per game and as +8.5 point underdogs, I like the Team Total Under 19.5 and Nix to throw an interception at -145 odds.”

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Buffalo is 10-7 ATS and 8-5 ATS as a favorite.

Denver is an NFL-best 12-5 ATS and 4-5 ATS as an underdog.

The Bills are 11-6 to the Over, ranking tied for third-best.

The Broncos are 10-6-1 to the Over this season.

As the home team, Buffalo is 5-3 ATS and 6-2 to the Over, ranking second-best.

As the road team, Denver is 6-3 ATS and 6-3 to the Over.

Josh Allen combined for 40 passing and rushing touchdowns this season.

James Cook has six touchdowns in the past four games and 18 total on the year.

Bo Nix has nine touchdowns and one interception in the last three games and 33 total touchdowns on the year.

Quarterback matchup for Denver vs. Buffalo

Denver: Bo Nix – Nix is the likely runner-up for Rookie of the Year to Jayden Daniels. Nix finished the regular season with 33 total touchdowns (29 passing), 3,775 passing yards, 430 rushing yards, and a 66.3% completion percentage.

Buffalo: Josh Allen - Allen is having a historic season with 40 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Over the last six games, Allen recorded 18 combined touchdowns and one turnover. Allen finished the regular season as the MVP favorite with 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, and a 63.6 completion percentage.

Broncos and Bills injury update

Both Buffalo and Denver are healthy entering this game and have no new injuries. The only note worth making is Amari Cooper missed Week 18 for personal reasons and has not returned to the facility as of Monday, but is expected to play.

