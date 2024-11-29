Broncos vs Browns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland is 3-8 on the season but coming off a 24-19 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football. The Browns haven’t had back-to-back wins all season and have a rest advantage entering this game, but Cleveland’s lost four straight games. The Browns have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule remaining.

Denver is 7-5 and winners of the past two games. The Broncos beat the Falcons and Raiders to get back above .500. Bo Nix has put himself in the NFL Rookie of the Year conversation with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past four games. Denver has a bye week following this game.

Game Details and How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday

· Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM EST

· Site: Empower Field at Mile High

· City: Denver, CO

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Broncos vs. Browns

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-250), Cleveland Browns (+205)

Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5

In the preseason, Cleveland was a -3.5-point favorite for this game with a total of 43.0. A day before the Browns’ victory over the Steelers, the spread was set for Denver -7 with a total of 40.0 but because of Cleveland’s win, the books reset the line at Denver -5.5, so it’s a discount for the Broncos’ bettors.

Expert picks & predictions for Broncos vs Browns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the first quarter Under 7.5 points between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns:

“Both Denver and Cleveland are two teams that have not got off to fast starts this year.

Denver has had five home games and there have been either 7 or 10 points scored in all five games. However, Denver has only managed 1.4 first-quarter points per game (31st) or one total touchdown over five games, in other words.

While the Browns have extra rest after a physical game with the Steelers, they haven’t fared that well on the road. Three of five road games for Cleveland hit seven or fewer points and with Jameis Winston, the Browns have scored 0, 6, 0 and 3 points with the lone touchdown coming on an 89-yard bomb from Winston to Jerry Jeudy in New Orleans with 1:52 remaining in the quarter (very unlikely 1Q score).

I like the Under 7.5 points in the first quarter between the Broncos and Browns on Monday Night Football.”

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns team stats, betting trends

Denver is an NFL-best 9-3 ATS this season.

Denver is an NFL-best 3-0 ATS and on the ML as a home favorite.

Cleveland is 4-7 ATS, ranking tied for fifth-worst.

Cleveland is 2-1 ATS as a road underdog and 1-2 on the ML.

The Broncos are 7-5 to the Over and 3-2 to the Over at home.

The Browns are 6-5 to the Under and 3-2 to the Under as the road team.

Bo Nix has eight passing touchdowns in his last four games with zero interceptions.

Jameis Winston has seven total touchdowns and four interceptions in the last four games.

Jameis Winston and Bo Nix have each thrown for at least 200 yards in four straight.

Nick Chubb scored two touchdowns last week and totaled 59 yards on 20 carries.

Cortland Sutton caught two touchdowns on eight receptions for 97 yards.

Quarterback matchup for Denver vs. Cleveland

Cleveland: Jameis Winston – The Browns are 2-2 since Jameis Winston has taken over. Winston has seven total touchdowns and four interceptions during that stretch. Winston has tossed at least 219 yards in all four starts.

Denver: Bo Nix - Nix is on his hottest streak of the season with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over four games. He’s tossed at least 215 yards in all four and threw for a season-high 307 yards against Atlanta. Nix trails only Jayden Daniels in odds for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Broncos and Brown injury update

The Browns’ WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) is doubtful, while LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck), OT Jedrick Wills (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion) and DT Mike Hall (knee) are all out.

Denver’s WR Josh Reynolds (neck), LB Drew Sanders (achilles) and DB Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) are out, while C Luke Wattenberg (ankle) and DE Zach Allen (rest) are questionable.

