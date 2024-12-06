Chiefs vs Chargers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The Chiefs and Chargers meet in an AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City is on a two-game winning streak and is 11-1 overall. The Chiefs have slipped by with wins over Carolina (30-27) and Las Vegas (19-17) in the past two weeks following the 30-21 loss to the Bills. Patrick Mahomes has been on a tear with 11 touchdowns to two interceptions over the past five games.

Los Angeles is 5-1 in the past six games and 8-4 overall. The Chargers are on back-to-back road games for the third time this season and lost 17-10 and 17-15 in the previous games to Kansas City and Arizona. The Chargers beat the Falcons 17-13 in Atlanta last week despite 187 total yards of offense.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM EST

· Site: Arrowhead Stadium

· City: Kansas City, MO

· TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time, and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-218), Los Angeles Chargers (+180)

Spread: Chiefs -4 (-110)

Total: 43.0

The line opened at Kansas City -4.5 and a 44.0 game total, so there has been a slight movement to the Under and Chargers. With this game being on Sunday Night, money should come in one way with people chasing, so expect this spread to move closer to kickoff.

Expert picks & predictions for Chiefs vs Chargers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Patrick Mahomes to go Under 0.5 interceptions on Sunday Night Football versus the Chargers:

“Patrick Mahomes has cleaned up his act over the last five games and we will continue to ride the Under 0.5 interception train.

Mahomes started the season with an interception in seven straight games (9 total) but has just two interceptions over five games with both picks coming against Buffalo.

In the previous five games, Mahomes has 11 passing touchdowns to two interceptions compared to eight touchdowns and nine picks in the first seven games.

While the Chargers have an opportunistic defense and grabbed an interception off Mahomes earlier this season, I like Mahomes to go Under 0.5 interceptions at -115 odds.”

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs team stats, betting trends

Kansas City is 5-7 ATS and 2-4 ATS at home.

Los Angeles is 8-4 ATS, ranking fourth-best.

The Chargers are 4-2 ATS on the road, ranking tied for seventh-best.

The Chargers are 8-4 to the Under, ranking tied for second-best.

Kansas City is 6-6 on the total and 3-3 at home.

Patrick Mahomes has four touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two games.

Justin Herbert has failed to throw a touchdown or interception over the past two games.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 44 yards on seven carries in his return.

Travis Kelce recorded 62 or more yards in five out of six games.

Quarterback matchup for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City

Los Angeles: Justin Herbert – Herbert has one of the best touchdown-to-turnover ratios in the league at 13-1. Herbert’s tossed 2,551 yards on the season and completed 63.4% of his passes.

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes - Mahomes is on a tear with 11 touchdowns to two interceptions over the last five games compared to eight touchdowns and nine interceptions through the first seven games. On the year, Mahomes has 2,979 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Chiefs and Chargers injury update

Kansas City’s K Spencer Shrader (hamstring), WR Rashee Rice (leg), TE Jared Wiley (knee) are out, while LB Cam Jones (illness) is questionable.

For the Chargers, WR Ladd McConkey (knee), LB Bud Dupree (foot), LB Deane Leonard (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (calf) are questionable, while TE Hayden Hurst (out), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and LB Denzel Perryman (groin).

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

