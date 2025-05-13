Royals at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 13

Its Tuesday, May 13 and the Royals (25-18) are in Houston to take on the Astros (20-20). Kris Bubic is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Framber Valdez for Houston.

The Royals’ hot play continued with a 7-5 win over the Astros in game one of the series. Michael Wacha picked up the win for the Royals. He only gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched, on eight hits and two walks.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Astros

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Royals at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+119), Astros (-141)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Astros

Pitching matchup for May 13, 2025: Kris Bubic vs. Framber Valdez

Royals: Kris Bubic , (4-2, 1.69 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 5/8): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Astros: Framber Valdez , (2-4, 3.94 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 5/7): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Astros

The Astros went 11-5 (.688) at home last season with Framber Valdez starting

This season the Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has an ERA of 3.94 and a WHIP of 1.16 when opening

The Royals have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.16 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: