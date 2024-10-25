Colts at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Indianapolis Colts head to Houston to take on the Texans this weekend. The Colts got off to a rocky start, losing their first two games of the season. However, they responded nicely by winning four of their last five games.

In the first meeting between the two teams early in the season, the Colts were one possession away from potentially winning the game. They ultimately lost 29-27.

The Texans have started the season strong with a 5-2 record but are coming off a loss to the Packers. Some questionable time management late in the game likely cost them the win.

Despite their two losses, they have yet to lose a game at home this season.

CJ Stroud has been impressive in his first two seasons with the Texans. The team as a whole is well-constructed and playing well. Hence the reason the Texans are favored in this game.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Live on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: NRG Stadium

· City: Houston, TX

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+195), Houston Texans (-230)

· Spread: Texans -5

· Total: 45.5

The line opened with the Texans favored by 6.5 points and has slowly drifted down to 5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Joe Mixon Over 75.5 rushing yards:

“Joe Mixon has battled injury this season. However, in the games, he’s been active, has played a full workload, and has gone over 100 yards. He’s been the workhorse for the Texans. The Colts allow the third most rushing yards per game this season at 125.1 per game.”

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Texans have covered in two of their last three games.

· The Texans have won four of their last five home games against AFC teams

· The UNDER is 4-1 in the Texans’ last five divisional games.

· The Colts are 6-1 against the spread this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

· Colts: Anthony Richardson has thrown for 783 yards, 3 TDs, and 6 INTs in five games this season.

· Texans: C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,663 yards, 10 TDs, and 4 INTs this season.

Player News & Injuries

Colts

· DE Genard Avery (foot) is questionable

· LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle) is questionable

· DeForest Buckner (ankle) is OUT

Texans

· S Jimmie Ward (Groin) is questionable

· LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Knee) is questionable

· LB Henry To’oTo’o (Concussion) is questionable

· CB D’Angelo Ross (Illness) is questionable

