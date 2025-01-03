Dolphins vs Jets Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The Jets are 1-4 since the bye week and 1-6 over the last seven games to fall to 4-12 on the season. New York has the chance at a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but would also like to go out with a win in what could be Aaron Rodgers’ final game with the Jets and possibly in the NFL.

Miami is still in the playoff hunt at 8-8 on the year and needs some help with losses from the Bengals (At Pittsburgh) and Broncos (Vs Kansas City) in Week 18. Miami currently holds an 11% chance of getting in and that increases to 21%, so they do not control their own destiny whatsoever. The Dolphins beat the Jets (32-26 OT) in Miami on Dec. 8 but will be rolling with Tyler Huntley as the starter for this matchup as Tua Tagovailoa is out with a hip injury.

Game Details and How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, January 5, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (-118), New York Jets (-102)

Spread: Dolphins -1 (-110)

Total: 39.0

The total opened at 42.5 and has been bet down to 39.0 with the expectation of 38.0 and 38.5 on the horizon. The spread has stayed at a constant -1 or -1.5 for Miami. There is a chance for the spread to move pending the outcome of Cincinnati versus Pittsburgh, which impacts Miami’s playoff chances.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Aaron Rodgers to go Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns in his season finale with the Jets:

“The conversation all week will be centered around Aaron Rodgers and if this will be his final game with New York or in the NFL overall. While we have to wait, Rodgers has already commented that he has accepted either situation entering this home game.

Despite the season not going the way he wanted, Jets fans will show support on Sunday and want to see Rodgers possibly go out on a positive note. For the price of +140, I like Rodgers to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns in an attempt to go out with a bang.

Rodgers has thrown for at least two touchdowns in nine out of 16 games (56.2%) and six out of eight at home (75%). I think this is a misprice and something the public will jump on to cut this down closer to +110. I would sprinkle Rodgers for a rushing touchdown too.”

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets team stats, betting trends

Miami is 7-9 ATS and 4-4 ATS as the road team (3-5 on the ML).

New York is 5-11 ATS, which is tied for the third-worst.

The Jets are 2-5 ATS and on the ML as the home team this season.

The Dolphins are 9-7 to the Under.

The Dolphins are an NFL-best 7-1 to the Under on the road.

The Jets are 9-6-1 to the Over but 4-3 to the Under at home.

Tyler Huntley scored two touchdowns last week (one pass, one rush).

Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw a touchdown versus Buffalo last week.

Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdowns on 11-of-14 passing last week.

Breece Hall had 45 rushing yards and Braelon Allen ran for 26 yards.

Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin both scored a touchdown last week.

De’Von Achane led Miami in rushing attempts last week at 10 but had 26 yards.

Tyreek Hill recorded 105 yards on nine receptions and nine targets.

Quarterback matchup for Miami vs. New York

Miami: Tyler Huntley – Huntley scored two touchdowns (one pass, one rush) against Cleveland last week and will get his third start on the season. Huntley has four total touchdowns and one interception on 61-of-92 passing this season (66.3%).

New York: Aaron Rodgers - Tyrod Taylor came in relief of Aaron Rodgers against the Bills down 32-0 last week and tossed 83 yards on 11-of-14 passing with two touchdowns against the backups. Rodgers is playing possibly his final game with the Jets or his NFL career. A-Rod has 3,623 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 63% completion percentage.

Jets and Dolphins injury update

The Jets’ LB C.J. Mosley (neck), OL Tyron Smith (neck), K Greg Joseph (abdomen), OL Zack Bailey (back), and DT Leki Fotu (knee) are out, while LB Haason Reddick (neck), DE Solomon Thomas (knee), OL Morgan Moses (knee), and CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) are questionable.

The Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), LB Anthony Walker (knee), LB Tyus Bowser (knee), and OL Austin Jackson (knee) are out, while a handful of players are questionable like Jaylen Waddle.

