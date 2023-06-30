Skip navigation
NFL
New York Jets
Tyler Conklin
Tyler
Conklin
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:38
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak react to the Miami Dolphins reportedly offering RB Dalvin Cook a contract, detailing the fantasy implications of what would become a crowded backfield.
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
Tight End
#83
Conklin ends streaky season with 13-yard dud
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
Tight End
#83
Tyler Conklin leads Jets with 6/80 in Seattle
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
Tight End
#83
Tyler Conklin gets up 34 yards vs. Jaguars
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
Tight End
#83
Tyler Conklin goes 5/28 vs. Bills
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
Tight End
#83
Conklin “chips in” with nine yards in Jets’ loss
Close Ad