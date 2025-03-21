TE Tyler Conklin agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

Tight end Tyler Conklin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on social media.

Conklin took a free agent visit to Los Angeles this week.

He joins Will Dissly, Tucker Fisk and McCallan Castles in the tight ends room.

Conklin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Jets.

In 2024, he played 16 games with 15 starts, seeing action on 805 offensive snaps. He made 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings made him a fifth-round pick in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Minnesota. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jets in free agency in 2022.

In his seven-year career, Conklin has 263 catches for 2,544 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has missed only three games, appearing in 114 with 64 starts.