The July 2025 Philip Rivers one-day retirement contract was ceremonial, allowing him to bypass waivers

In July, the Chargers signed quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-day retirement contract. What connection, if any, did that development have to the ability of Rivers to sign with the Colts’ practice squad?

None whatsoever.

Per the Chargers, it wasn’t an official contract. It was ceremonial. That’s because the Chargers had their full allotment of 90 players under contract.

If it had been a real contract, Rivers would have been moved to the reserve/retired list. And if he hadn’t been released from that designation before the trade deadline, Rivers would have be required to pass through waivers before signing with the Colts.

That doesn’t mean anyone would have claimed him. But it would have slowed things down — and it also would have given the Chargers the ability to slam the brakes on the process, forcing him to potentially unretire with the Chargers before being released through waivers.

While there’s no reason to think the Chargers would have played hardball with Rivers, they are competing with the Colts for a potential wild-card berth. Why help the Colts fill a glaring need at the most important position on the roster?