Giants vs Panthers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers meet in Munich, Germany at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.

Carolina earned its second win of the season last week by beating the New Orleans Saints (23-22). That was Bryce Young’s fourth start on the season and they are 1-3 in those games. At 2-7 overall this year, Carolina could use this win heading into the bye week before facing Kansas City and Philadelphia in two of the next three games to follow.

The New York Giants are 2-7 on the season and had plenty of chances to stay in the game, if not win it last week against Washington (27-22 loss). The Giants have lost four straight games with three of them coming by 10 or fewer points. Like Carolina, New York has a bye week following this game, so they want to enter the break the right way.

Game Details and How to watch the Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Giants on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 9:30 AM EST

· Site: Allianz Arena

· City: Munich, Germany

· TV/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for Panthers vs. Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Giants (-285), Panthers (+230)

Spread: New York -6.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5

This is an international game in Germany, so bettors are going to take the favorite and the Under. Both are 55% or better hit rates since the NFL inducted international games and early kickoffs. The look-ahead line was New York -1.5, so this is a bit of an overreaction.

Expert picks & predictions for Giants vs Panthers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Carolina to cover and win outright in Munich, plus leans the Under:

“The New York Giants haven’t been a favorite all season after going 2-7 straight-up, and I don’t think they are good enough to be laying -6 or more points against anyone, not even the Panthers.

Bryce Young and Daniel Jones are two quarterbacks who have struggled all season and not much should change when they go to Munich and play an international game.

I think this will be a low-scoring game and the dog will have some bite. Carolina +6.5 and the Under 40.5 are my favorite angles in Germany.”

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants team stats, betting trends

Carolina is 2-7 ATS this season and all nine games have come as an underdog.

New York is 3-6 ATS this season and will be favorites for the first time all year.

Carolina is 7-2 to the Over, the third-best mark in the NFL.

New York is 6-3 to the Under, tied for the third-best mark in the NFL.

Daniel Jones threw a season-high two passing touchdowns last week.

Bryce Young has three touchdowns and three interceptions over the past two games.

Malik Nabers has 11 targets and caught 9 of them for 59 yards last week.

Chuba Hubbard had a season-high two touchdowns last week and added 72 yards on 15 carries. Hubbard has eight straight games of 50-plus rushing yards.

Quarterback matchup for Carolina vs. New York

Carolina: Bryce Young – Young recorded his fourth start of the season last week and the Panthers won, earning him his first victory. Young tossed one touchdown and one interception, along with 171 passing yards on 16-of-26. Young has only one game above 200 passing yards this year.

New York: Daniel Jones - Jones threw a season-high two passing touchdowns for the fourth time this season but failed to eclipse 200 passing yards. Jones has four games with zero touchdowns as well as eight scores and six interceptions total.

Panthers and Giants injury update

The Panthers WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) and TE Tommy Tremble (back) are questionable, while DB’s Nick Scott (hamstring) and Jordan Fuller (hamstring) are doubtful.

For the Giants, Kicker Greg Joseph (abdomen) and Punter Jamie Gillian (hamstring) are both out, while WR Darius Slayton (concussion) is doubtful.

