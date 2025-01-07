Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

After an 11-6 season, the Green Bay Packers find themselves third in the NFC North and the #7 seed in the NFC. They will travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East-winning Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers are coming off a tough loss in Week 18, in which their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, was injured, and one of Love’s favorite targets, Christian Watson, was carted off. To make matters worse, the two got hurt within three plays of each other.

Though Love tried to warm up and return to the game after injuring his right shoulder, he never returned to it.

While Watson’s status remains unknown, Love reiterated that he will play against the Eagles on Sunday.

It’s good news for the Packers because he will be needed against the Eagles’ excellent pass defense.

The Eagles had no real issues winning the NFC East this season. They finished the season 14-3, with the Commanders finishing at 12-5, but they owned the tiebreaker over them.

Saquon Barkley was quite possibly the best offseason addition in the NFL. Although he didn’t break Eric Dickerson’s regular season rushing record, he helped the Eagles to a 14-3 record. Sometimes, it felt as if it didn’t matter who was under center. Barkley was the backbone of this offense.

He may need to put forth another massive effort against the Packers, as Jalen Hurts has yet to clear concussion protocol and is in danger of missing this weekend’s game.

Despite the question marks surrounding Hurts, the line has moved from Eagles -3 to Eagles -4 since the line opened.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Live on Saturday:



Date : Saturday, January 12th

: Saturday, January 12th Time : 4:30 PM ET

: 4:30 PM ET Site : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field City : Philadelphia, PA

: Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: FOX, NFL+

Latest Game Odds for Packers at Eagles – NFC Wild Card Round:

The latest odds as of Monday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline : Green Bay Packers (+175), Philadelphia Eagles (-210)

: Green Bay Packers (+175), Philadelphia Eagles (-210) Spread : Eagles -4

: Eagles -4 Total: 45.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking the Eagles -4…

Thomas: “At this point, it’s difficult not to take the Eagles -4. It’s been a few weeks since Jalen Hurts concussion, and he realistically should clear protocol at some point this week. However, the biggest questions come from the other side of the ball. Christian Watson is out, Jordan Love is questionable after sustaining an injury to his right

elbow, and two defensive stars could very well be out. Jaire Alexander was placed on the IR, and Quay Walker is questionable because of an ankle injury. Taking the Eagles here as long as that defense is elite and Saquon Barkley is on the field.”

Packers at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Green Bay is 9-8 against the spread

Philadelphia is 11-6 against the spread

Green Bay is 8-8 to the OVER

Philadelphia is 7-10 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Packers at Eagles:



Packers : Jordan Love – Love had a solid season this year. He threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

: Jordan Love – Love had a solid season this year. He threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts has thrown for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Packers:



CB Jaire Alexander (back) is on the IR

LB Quay Walker (ankle) is questionable

WR Christian Watson (knee) is OUT

S Evan Williams (quad) is questionable

OT Andre Dillard (head) is questionable

Eagles:



QB Jalen Hurts (head) is questionable

LB Nakobe Dean (abdominal) is questionable

TE C.J. Uzomah (abdominal) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

