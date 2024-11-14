Jaguars vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Winners of seven straight, Jared Goff the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars minus Trevor Lawrence Sunday in the Motor City.

Last weekend, Jared Goff threw five interceptions, but the Lions rallied around him and came from behind scoring the final 19 points of the game to win in Houston 26-23. The Lions’ defense shut out the Texans in the second half. Jake Bates kicked the game-winning field goal from 52 yards out as time expired. The Lions are now 8-1 for the first time since 1954.

Fun fact: The Lions are the first team to win when throwing five interceptions since the Falcons defeated the Cardinals on November 18, 2012. Matt Ryan threw the five picks for Atlanta.

The Jaguars are on the brink of another entire organizational reset. Trevor Lawrence is out with an injured shoulder, but the quarterback has not been the anticipated savior he was expected to be when drafted first overall in 2021. The offense ranks 30th in the NFL. Not to be outdone, the Jacksonville defense ranks 32nd. Only the Carolina Panthers (36) have allowed more TDs than the Jaguars (30).

The contest looks one-sided, and the 13-point spread reflects the obvious advantages for the hometown Lions.

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Jaguars @ Lions

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Ford Field

· City: Detroit, MI

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (+525), Detroit Lions (-750)

· Spread: Lions -13

· Total: 47

The spread is right where it started. Trevor Lawrence’s absence was either anticipated by the books or they felt he does not affect the spread whether he plays or not. The Total, though, was affected once he was ruled out as it has dropped 1.5 points after opening at 48.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Jaguars @ Lions

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Jacksonville and Detroit:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Lions laying the 13 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 47.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions Betting Trends and Stats

· Jacksonville is 6-4 against the spread this season.

· The Lions have covered the spread in their last five games against teams with losing records

· Jacksonville is 6-4 to the OVER this season.

· Detroit is 7-2 against the spread this season.

· Detroit is 4-5 to the OVER this season.

· The Lions have won eight of their last ten games as a home favorite

Quarterback Matchup for Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

· Jaguars: Mac Jones – with Trevor Lawrence still sidelined with a shoulder injury, the former Patriots’ QB steps under center for his 2nd start of the season. In a 12-7 loss last week to Minnesota, Jones threw for just 111 yards and a couple INTs.

· Lions: Jared Goff – the veteran’s MVP candidacy took a hit last week following a miserable individual game against the Texans. Completed just 15 of 30 pass attempts and threw 5 INTs…but the Lions prevailed 26-23 @ Houston.

Jaguars @ Lions Injury Update

· Jacksonville DT Maason Smith (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville G Ezra Cleveland (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Jacksonville RB Tank Bigsby (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Detroit DE Za’Darius Smith (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Detroit LB Malcolm Rodriguez (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Detroit OT Taylor Decker (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Detroit TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

