Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for NFC Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The Los Angeles Rams (10-7) are headed to Philadelphia (14-3) for an NFC Divisional Round clash against the NFC East Champion Eagles.

The Rams played an impressive and dominant game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night. Their defense suffocated Sam Darnold all night, recording nine sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss.

Their 27-9 win made a massive statement—a statement that, despite the Rams’ poor start, should be taken seriously by every team.

The Rams’ defense has been excellent. Jared Verse was one of the best picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

The offense, led by Matthew Stafford, has had moments of brilliance. While Stafford and two excellent wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, get much of the offensive praise, Kyren Williams has been one of the most important members of this offense. He’s rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and added 14 touchdowns.

The Eagles, fresh off an NFC East title and a stellar 14-3 record, want to make a deep playoff run. Running back Saquon Barkley has been sensational this season, rushing for 2,0005 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s defense has been equally impressive. They rank first in total defense and pass defense and inside the top 10 in rushing defense.

Despite what both teams bring to the field, the game’s biggest story is the weather report. Snow is now expected to start at 2:30 in the afternoon, marking the coldest temperatures in Philadelphia in over two years.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Live on Sunday:



Date: Sunday, January 19th

Sunday, January 19th Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Rams at Eagles – NFC Divisional Round:

The latest odds as of Monday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (+220), Philadelphia Eagles (-270)

Los Angeles Rams (+220), Philadelphia Eagles (-270) Spread: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Total: 43.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Under 43.5 points in this game…

Thomas: “Weather games and the under generally go hand-in-hand. The total is already low at 43.5, which doesn’t leave much room for error. However, I like the under even without the weather. We have two elite defenses, with two offenses that rely heavily on the run. With limited possessions between the two, points will be at a premium. Pray for punts and take the under.”

Rams at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Los Angeles Rams are 10-8-0 against the spread

Philadelphia Eagles are 12-6-0 against the spread

Los Angeles Rams are 10-8 to the UNDER

Philadelphia Eagles are 11-7 to the UNDER

Quarterback Matchup for Rams at Eagles:



Rams: Matthew Stafford – Stafford has been as reliable as ever, throwing for over 3,700 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. His ability to deliver in clutch moments will be critical in this matchup.

– Stafford has been as reliable as ever, throwing for over 3,700 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. His ability to deliver in clutch moments will be critical in this matchup. Eagles: Jalen Hurts - In his return to action last weekend, Hurts had a brutal game, he went 13 for 21, with 131 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Player News & Injuries:

Rams:



TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is questionable

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh) is questionable

DT Bobby Brown III (shoulder) is questionable

RB Blake Corum (forearm) is on the IR

LB Nick Hampton (pectoral) is on the IR

Eagles:



WR AJ Brown (knee) is questionable

LB Nakobe Dean (knee) is on the IR

DT Byron Young (hamstring) is on the IR

OT Jack Driscoll (ankle) is on the IR

TE C.J. Uzomah is on the IR

