Packers at Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following wins on Thanksgiving, the Packers and the Lions meet Thursday at Ford Field for a crucial NFC North clash.

These teams met earlier this season in Week 9 with the Lions winning at Lambeau 24-14. Green Bay outgained Detroit 411 to 261 but the Packers crossed the goal line just once despite 4 trips into the redzone.

Detroit enters the rematch, however, banged up on defense. Everyone knows star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is sidelined with a broken leg, but he has 11 teammates just from the defensive side of the ball also on injured reserve. With an additional couple of defenders questionable for this tilt, the Lions may have to rely heavily on the offense to help secure win #12 on the season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay comes to Lambeau as healthy as they have been this season. They are riding a 3-game winning streak. Their only loss in the last 8 weeks was to this Lions’ team. If the Packers have any aspirations of winning the division, there is no doubt they need to win this game. Expect plenty of Josh Jacobs as the Pack tries to control the line of scrimmage and keep the high-powered Lions’ offense off the field.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Packers at Lions

· Date: December 5, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM ET

· Site: Ford Field

· City: Detroit, MI

· TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Latest Game Odds for Packers at Lions

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (+155), Detroit Lions (-190)

· Spread: Lions -3.5

· Total: 51.5

This line sits right where it opened with the Lions laying 3.5 points. The Total opened at 51. Interesting that it is up 0.5 points considering Green Bay held the Detroit offense to only 261 yards and 17 points when they met in Week 9. Yes, the Lions’ defense is missing some key personnel, but the Packers’ have become a run-first team which chews up clock and limits possessions.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Packers at Lions

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Green Bay and Detroit:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Packers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play ATS on the Packers.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total UNDER 51.5.

Packers at Lions Stats, Betting Trends

· The Packers are 6-6 against the spread this season.

· The Packers are 5-6-1 to the OVER this season.

· The Lions are 9-3 against the spread this season.

· The Lions are 5-7 to the OVER this season.

· The Total for this game sits at 51.5. In the entire NFL this season, only 12 games have finished with 50 or more points. The O/U is those games is 5-7.

· Green Bay is running the ball 56% of the time. Only Philadelphia is running it more.

Quarterback Matchup for Packers at Lions

· Green Bay: Jordan Love – the veteran enjoyed probably his finest outing of the 2024 season on Thanksgiving completing 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards with 2 TDs. Love was not sacked and his average pass per attempt was 9.8 yards.

· Detroit: Jared Goff – super efficient for the majority of the season but was not on Thanksgiving completing just 61.8% of his passes for just 221 yards. For the season, Goff is completing 71.8% of his passes.

Packers at Lions Injury Report

Green Bay WR Romeo Doubs (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay DE Arron Mosby (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Green Bay CB Corey Ballentine (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit DE Josh Paschal (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit DE Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit LB Mlacolm Rodriguez (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game.

Detroit LB Mekhi Wingo (knee) has been declared out of Thursday’s game.

Detroit CB Emmanuel Moseley (lower body) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Detroit CB Carlton Davis (knee/thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

