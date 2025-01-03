Raiders vs Chargers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The Chargers and Raiders meet in Week 18 before Los Angeles hits the postseason.

Los Angeles is 10-6 on the year and will be the No. 6 seed pending on the Bengals versus Steelers outcome. The Chargers have won two straight and three of the past five games behind stellar defense (16.2 PPG allowed) and Justin Hebert’s play (8 TDs to 2 INTs) during that span. The Chargers won the Week 1 meeting 22-10 at home against the Raiders.

Las Vegas is 4-12 but has won two straight games putting them out of the No. 1 position in the upcoming draft. The Raiders beat the Jaguars (19-14) and Saints (25-10) to give them their only winning streak of the season and snap a 10-game losing streak.

Game Details and How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, January 5, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: Allegiant Stadium

· City: Las Vegas, NV

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Raiders vs. Chargers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-192), Las Vegas Raiders (-160)

Spread: Chargers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5

The spread opened at Chargers -5.5 and has taken some slight money to the Raiders pushing the spread down to -4.5. The total has bounced between 41.0 and 41.5 with significant money moving the market.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the underdog between the Chargers and Raiders:

“The Chargers’ playoff hopes are sealed, so there isn’t much of an incentive to back LA as opposed to the Raiders who have won two straight, and clearly don’t care about draft position.

Aidan O’Connell and company are 2-0 ATS in the past two games and Brock Bowers is putting up serious numbers that would have him in the ROY conversation if he was on a winning team like the Chargers.

I like the Raiders with the +4.5. I don’t hate a ML sprinkle either (+160) but you could get better in-game value if the Chargers starters play the first quarter.”

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders team stats, betting trends

Las Vegas is 7-8-1 ATS and 3-3-1 ATS at home.

The Chargers are 11-5 ATS, ranking tied for second-best.

Los Angeles is 6-2 ATS on the road, which is tied for third-best.

Los Angeles is 9-7 to the Under and 6-2 to the Under on the road, ranking third-best.

Las Vegas is 8-8 on the total and 4-3 to the Over at home.

Aidan O’Connell had two touchdown passes last week.

Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns last week.

Brock Bowers has had 77 and 99 yards in the last two weeks and broke the rookie tight end record for yards and rookie record for receptions.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 76 yards and a score versus the Patriots.

Quentin Johnston caught five passes on eight targets for 48 yards last week.

Quarterback matchup for Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Los Angeles: Justin Herbert – Herbert has an impressive 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions this season, along with a 65% completion percentage and 3,524 yards. Over the last five games, Herbert has thrown two picks, but he’s tossed eight touchdowns in that span.

Las Vegas: Aidan O’Connell - O’Connell has five total touchdowns to one interception over the last four starts and seven touchdowns to three interceptions on the year. O’Connell has 1,398 passing yards over eight games this season.

Raiders and Chargers injury update

The Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), RB Zamir White (quad), and RB Ameer Abdullah (foot) are out, while a majority of players are expected to play.

The Chargers have a list of almost a dozen players out, including DB Eddie Jackson (undisclosed), TE Hayden Hurst (illness), DB Terrell Edmunds (illness), and LB Denzel Perryman (groin).

