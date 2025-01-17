Ravens vs Bills Divisional Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The two top picks for NFL MVP meet in the Divisional Round when the Ravens take on the Bills.

The Ravens stomped the Steelers last week 28-14 in the Wild Card to advance to the most highly-touted matchup of the weekend. The Ravens trashed Buffalo 35-10 earlier in the season in Baltimore. Derrick Henry had 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Jackson totaled three scores.

Buffalo went on a 31-0 run against Denver in the Wild Card after allowing an opening touchdown drive. James Cook ran for 120 yards on Denver and Josh Allen added two passing touchdowns. The Bills have lost in the Divisional Round three straight seasons to the Chiefs twice and the Bengals once.

Game Details and How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, January 19, 2024

· Time: 6:30 PM EST

· Site: Highmark Stadium

· City: Buffalo, NY

· TV/Streaming: CBS / Paramount

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time, and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-118), Buffalo Bills (-102)

Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5

The spread opened Buffalo -1.5 and has flipped in favor of Baltimore, while the total has gone down from 52.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Baltimore Ravens on the ML:

“Both squads are 6-3 ATS at home versus on the road in this matchup and both are top 10 to the Over, so this will not be an easy game to bet.

The ideal way to attack this is live betting and attempting to get a +3.5 or +4.5 on either side, but I think Baltimore is the better team, and the 35-10 win earlier in the season over Buffalo was no fluke.

The addition of Derrick Henry has been everything Baltimore has needed to make a run in this short Super Bowl window. Like the third and fourth quarters against Pittsburgh, Baltimore will attempt to control the clock and keep the ball out of Josh Allen’s hands with the duo of Jackson and Henry. Give me Baltimore.”

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Buffalo is 11-7 ATS and 2-2 ATS as an underdog.

Baltimore is 11-6-1 ATS and 11-5-1 ATS as a favorite.

The Bills are 11-7 to the Over, ranking top 10, and 6-3 at home.

The Ravens are 13-5 to the Over, ranking second-best.

The Bills are 6-3 ATS as the home team, ranking sixth-best.

The Ravens are 6-3 ATS as the road team, ranking fifth-best.

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns on 16-of-21 against Pittsburgh.

Derrick Henry ran for 186 yards on 26 carries for two touchdowns against the Steelers.

Rashod Bateman recorded his 10th touchdown on the year with a score versus the Steelers last week.

Josh Allen combined for 40 passing and rushing touchdowns in the regular season, plus two more through the air in the playoffs.

James Cook has six touchdowns in the past five games and 18 total on the year. He recorded 120 rushing yards and a touchdown against Denver.

Quarterback matchup for Denver vs. Buffalo

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson - Jackson had 45 total touchdowns and 5,087 total yards this season in what could be his best season ever. Jackson only tossed four interceptions on the year and two of those came against Pittsburgh. Jackson threw for four touchdowns and 414 yards in two meetings with the Steelers this season.

Buffalo: Josh Allen - Allen is having a historic season with 40 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Over the last seven games, Allen recorded 20 combined touchdowns and one turnover. Allen finished the regular season as the MVP favorite with 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards, and a 63.6 completion percentage.

Ravens and Bills injury update

Baltimore’s WR Zay Flowers (knee) is day-to-day after being out in the Wild Card injury, while NT Michael Pierce (calf) and CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder) are questionable.

Buffalo’s RB Ray Davis (concussion), DE Casey Toohill (ribs), LB Baylon Spector (calf), and DB Brandon Codrington (hamstring) are questionable.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

