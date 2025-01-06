Ravens vs Steelers Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats

The Steelers and Ravens meet for a third and final time this season in the NFL Wild Card round.

The Ravens have won four straight out of the bye week to finish 12-5 on the year. Baltimore had a historic season on the ground with Derrick Henry (1,921 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and Lamar Jackson (915 rushing yards, 4 TDs) leading the charge, while Jackson tossed 45 touchdowns, including one to Mark Andrews in the final six games.

The Ravens are firing on all cylinders entering the playoffs, while the Steelers are on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Steelers finished the season 0-4 with the offense not able to hit the 20-point mark in any of the four contests. A four-game stretch of Philadelphia, Baltimore, Kansas City, and Cincinnati would put most teams out of the playoff race this time of the year, and while it didn’t, this was the worst possible timing for Pittsburgh.

Game Details and How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

· Date: Saturday, January 11, 2024

· Time: 8:00 PM EST

· Site: M&T Bank Stadium

· City: Baltimore, MS

· TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-500), Pittsburgh Steelers (+380)

Spread: Ravens -9.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5

The spread opened at Baltimore -8.5, while the total was a lofty 46.5 before moving to 43.5 within hours. The spread and total were 1-1 when these teams met this season.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Ravens to cover the first-half spread of -6.5 and full game spread of -9.5 against the Steelers:

“I like the Ravens to get out a touchdown lead or more against Pittsburgh. Baltimore ranks third in the league with 14.8 first-half points per game and the fourth-highest at home (15.1).

The Ravens led the Steelers at half 17-10 in the last meeting and trailed 9-7 in the first matchup, which resulted in a loss.

The Ravens led 21-7, 17-10, 17-2, and 14-3 at halftime over the past four games outscoring their opponents 69-22. In that same span for the Steelers, Pittsburgh has been outscored 60-43 and trailed by four or more points at the half of every game (4, 6, 6, 7).

If Pittsburgh falls behind early and has a few bad drives, this team could quit given the 0-4 stretch that happened. In the last three playoff games, Pittsburgh lost by 11, 21, and 14 points, plus trailed at the half by 14, 14, and 25 points. I don’t see much changing here.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens team stats, betting trends

Pittsburgh is 11-6 ATS and 9-8 to the Under.

Baltimore is 10-6-1 ATS and an NFL-best 13-4 to the Over.

The Ravens are 10-5-1 ATS as a favorite and 4-3-1 ATS as a home favorite.

The Steelers are 6-3 ATS and as underdog but 0-3 in the past three.

As the home team, Baltimore is 4-3-1 ATS and 6-2 on the ML.

As the road team, Pittsburgh is 5-4 ATS and 5-4 on the ML.

Lamar Jackson has four touchdowns, two interceptions, and 482 total yards versus Pittsburgh this season.

Derrick Henry had 65 and 162 rushing yards against the Steelers this season en route to 1,921 rushing yards overall and 18 total touchdowns.

Mark Andrews scored in six straight games entering the playoffs.

Zay Flowers recorded 39 and 100 yards versus Pittsburgh this season.

Russell Wilson had two touchdowns and two interceptions against Baltimore, plus 412 passing yards. Wilson had a 16-5 TD-to-INT ratio this season.

George Pickens had 89 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and 12 targets in the only meeting with the Ravens this year.

Najee Harris recorded his fourth-straight season of 1,000 or more rushing yards. Harris totaled 105 yards in two games on 27 carries versus Baltimore.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson – Wilson finished the regular season with 16 passing touchdowns (two rushing) and five interceptions over 11 games. However, the Steelers started 6-1 with Wilson but finished the season on a 0-4 skid where the offense didn’t score more than 17 points.

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson - Jackson had 45 total touchdowns and 5,087 total yards this season in what could be his best season ever. Jackson only tossed four interceptions on the year and two of those came against Pittsburgh. Jackson threw for four touchdowns and 414 yards in two meetings with the Steelers this season.

Ravens and Steelers injury update

Pittsburgh’s OL Mason McCormick broke his hand last week but is expected to play. DE Cam Heyward is sick but expected to play, while CB Donte Jackson (back) is questionable.

Baltimore’s WR Zay Flowers (knee) is day-to-day after his Week 18 injury, while RB Justice Hill (illness) is questionable. OL Patrick Mekari is dealing with an illness but expected to play.

