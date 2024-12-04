Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The NFC playoff race heats up in Week 14 when the Cardinals and Seahawks meet.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 4:05 PM EST

· Site: State Farm Stadium

· City: Glendale, AZ

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (-155), Seattle Seahawks (+130)

Spread: Cardinals -3 (-110)

Total: 45.0

There hasn’t been much movement on this game, but the opening line on Sunday night of Arizona -2.5 and a total of 45.5 moved to the Cardinals -3 and 45.0. If Arizona is pushed to -3.5, then expect sharps or pro money to pour in on Seattle, the current NFC West leader and winners of three straight.

Expert picks & predictions for Seahawks vs Cardinals

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Seattle Seahawks to stay Under 22.5 points in Arizona:

“Seattle is on a three-game winning streak with victories over San Francisco, Arizona, and the New York Jets. The Seahawks are atop the NFC West now, making this a pivotal game in the division race.

Seattle beat Arizona 16-6 in Seattle on Nov. 24, so that loss for the Cardinals is still fresh. Seattle has scored 20, 16, and 26 points during this 3-0 stretch but there are two main reasons why I think some regression is due.

Seattle was on the West Coast for five straight weeks, then flew to New York to take on the Jets, and now heads back to the West Coast to take on the Cardinals in Arizona. That back-and-forth travel isn’t ideal for the Seahawks, especially with their meeting two weeks ago.

Five out of six opponents have scored 20 or fewer points in Arizona this season with the Commanders being the lone Over in Week 4. I like the Seahawks to stay Under 22.5 points in Arizona.”

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks team stats, betting trends

Arizona is 8-4 ATS this season, tied for fourth-best.

The Cardinals are 1-2 ATS and 1-2 on the ML as a favorite.

Seattle is 5-6-1 ATS this season and 4-4 ATS as an underdog.

Arizona is 7-4-1 to the Under and 2-1 to the Under as a favorite.

Seattle is 6-6 on the total and 5-3 to the Under as an underdog.

Marvin Harrison Jr had a season-high 12 targets last week and caught his seventh touchdown.

Geno Smith has two touchdowns and two interceptions during Seattle’s three-game winning streak.

Kyler Murray threw a season-high two interceptions last week.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba has at least 69 yards in five straight games and scored three of his four touchdowns during that span.

Kenneth Walker had 49 rushing yards last week. He has eclipsed 50 yards in five of 10 games.

Quarterback matchup for Seattle vs. Arizona

Seattle: Geno Smith – Smith ranks third in the NFL with 3,241 passing yards but has just 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Smith is nearing his career-high 69.8 completion percentage in 2022 with 68.8% through 12 games this season.

Arizona: Kyler Murray - Murray. 17 total touchdowns to six interceptions on the year and surpassed 3,000 total yards in the previous game. Murray is on a cold streak with three interceptions over the past two games (both losses) to one touchdown.

Seahawks and Cardinals injury update

Seattle’s NT Cameron Young (knee) is out, while DE Mike Morris (ankle) and DB AJ Finley (ankle) are questionable.

For the Cardinals, DB Jalen Thompson (ankle), DB Joey Blunt (hip), DE Darius Robinson (calf), DB Max Melton (illness), and DE Xavier Thomas (back) are all questionable.

