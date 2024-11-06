Steelers vs Commanders Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

Two of the hottest teams meet on Sunday when Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers try to keep its impressive rookie record afloat versus Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Washington is 7-2 on the season as they’ve won seven of the past eight games and three straight. The last two wins have come by eight points and featured blown leads, so Washington is playing with fire as they host the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and coming off a bye week following its 26-18 win on Monday Night Football versus the New York Giants. The Steelers have won three straight games for the second time this year and are riding high following the week off. Pittsburgh is 2-0 with Russell Wilson as the quarterback, while Mike Tomlin is 25-6 against rookie quarterbacks and won the past seven games coming out of the bye week.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Northwest Stadium

· City: Landover, MD

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Commanders

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Steelers (+125), Commanders (-150)

Spread: Washington -2.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5

Pittsburgh was a -1.5 point favorite but the line has flipped to Washington as a home favorite of -2.5. The total opened at 43.5, but the books have taken money to the Over. Last week, favorites cleaned up going 14-1 on the ML and 10-5 ATS, so underdogs will be a popular pick this week.

Expert picks & predictions for Steelers @ Commanders

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Steelers to add another win over a rookie QB to Mike Tomlin’s resume:

“Mike Tomlin is 25-6 all-time versus rookie quarterbacks and 7-0 on the ML in the last seven seasons coming out of the bye week.

The situation for the Steelers sets up well as they go to DC to take on the Commanders. Both teams have won three straight and continue finding ways to win. The Commanders needed a Hail Mary and multiple failed conversions from the Giants to come away with the past two victories.

Pittsburgh will scheme up pressure and create turnovers on the rookie quarterback. I like the road underdogs +2.5 and a sprinkle on the ML (+125).”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders team stats, betting trends

Washington is an NFL-best 7-1-1 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS, tied for fourth-best on the year.

Washington is 6-3 to the Over this season, while Pittsburgh is 4-4.

Washington is 3-1 to the Under as a home favorite.

George Pickens has 185 receiving yards through two games with Russell Wilson.

Terry McLaurin caught two touchdowns versus the Giants, his second multi-touchdown game this season.

Najee Harris has rushed for 100-plus yards in a career-best three consecutive games.

T.J. Watt had two sacks versus the Giants and has 6.5 on the year.

Jayden Daniels has 5 passing touchdowns to 0 interceptions over the past four games.

Russell Wilson has tossed 3 touchdown passes to 0 interceptions in two starts.

Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson – Wilson has made two starts for Pittsburgh and won both. He’s thrown for 542 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson has completed 63.2% of his passes thus far.

Washington: Jayden Daniels - Daniels is the favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year with 13 total touchdowns (9 passing, 4 rushing) to two interceptions on 2,404 total yards (1,945 passing, 459 rushing). His 76.0 QBR is third-best in the NFL.

Steelers and Commanders injury update

The Steelers have four players questionable, RB Cordarelle Patterson (ankle), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), and QB Justin Fields (hamstring).

For the Commanders, they acquired CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) who is tagged as questionable, while RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) also is questionable.

