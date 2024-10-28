Texans vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Houston Texans (6-2) travel to East Rutherford, NJ for a Thursday Night tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the struggling New York Jets (2-6).

A team that was built for a Super Bowl run this season is now staring at another season of missing the playoffs following their 5th straight loss Sunday, 25-22 to the New England Patriots. This one was baffling especially when you consider New York did not turn the ball over and held the Patriots to 247 total yards. They are the first team to not turn the ball over, hold their opponent to under 250 total yards, and lose the game since…the Packers with Aaron Rodgers in 2012. Between these Aaron Rodgers’ masterpieces, teams doing the above had gone 220-0.

The Texans’ lead in the AFC South grew to two games following their 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. One week after throwing for less than 100 yards in Houston’s loss to Green Bay, C.J. Stroud threw for 285 yards in the win over their division rival. Joe Mixon rushed for 102 yards and a TD as well. Off to a tremendous start to his career in Houston, the Texans’ RB1 has rushed for over 100 yards in 4 of his 1st 5 games he has played with the team. He is the 1st running back in NFL history to do so.

While the Texans are sitting pretty atop AFC South, the Jets are now 4 games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch Texans @ Jets

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for Texans @ Jets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Houston Texans (-112), New York Jets (-108)

Houston Texans (-112), New York Jets (-108) Spread: Texans -1

Texans -1 Total: 42.5

This line opened at Jets -1.5 with a Total of 43.5 but quickly flipped to Texans -1 with the Total dropping one full point to 42.5.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Houston Texans @ New York Jets

· As a road favorite, the Texans are 1-2 ATS.

· The Texans have been favored by 1 point or more 7 times this season and covered the spread in two of those games.

· The Jets have yet to cover the spread in 3 games as a road underdog this season.

· The Texans are 3-5 ATS and 3-5 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Jets are 2-6 ATS and 4-4 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Texans @ Jets

Houston: C.J. Stroud – has not turned the ball over in the last two games. Completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 285 yards with 1 TD this past Sunday against the Colts.

C.J. Stroud – has not turned the ball over in the last two games. Completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6%) for 285 yards with 1 TD this past Sunday against the Colts. New York: Aaron Rodgers – did not throw an INT against the Patriots but threw 6 the previous 3 weeks. Against the Pats, Rodgers completed 17 of 28 passes (60.7%) for 233 yards with 2 TDs.

Injury update for the Texans and the Jets

· Houston WR Stefan Diggs (knee) is questionable for Thursday.

· Houston C Jarrett Patterson (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· Houston DT Tim Settle Jr. (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· New York LB C.J. Mosley (neck) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· New York WR Allen Lazard (chest) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· New York OL Morgan Moses (knee) is probable for Thursday’s game.

· New York G Alijah Vera-Tucker (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Texans @ Jets

