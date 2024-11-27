Titans at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Washington Commanders (7-5) host the Tennessee Titans (3-8) as they look to end their three-game losing streak.

After starting the season at 7-2, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders have fallen on hard times with the most recent loss being a wild, heartbreaking one to the Cowboys in Week 12. The Commanders’ running back room is banged up coming into this matchup with Brian Robinson Jr. dealing with an ankle injury and Austin Ekeler in the concussion protocol, so look for Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury to lean on the passing attack. Daniels’ No. 1 target will be Terry McLaurin who has been the definition of a boom-or-bust player. He has six games with 95+ yards receiving, but four with less than 25 yards.

Which player will show up this week for Washington?

For the Titans, if Will Levis can stay upright (and that’s a big if after being sacked 20 times over the last three weeks), he will be looking for Calvin Ridley and Mr. Touchdown Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Over the last seven games, Ridley has seen at least six targets in each game and Westbrook-Ikhine has scored a touchdown in all but one.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Titans at Commanders

· Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Northwest Stadium

· City: Landover, MD

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Titans at Commanders

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+205), Washington Commanders (-250)

· Spread: Commanders -5.5

· Total: 44.5

The line has move 0.5 points towards the Titans while the Total has moved 0.5 points from its opening number of 44. Could be the result of fears Jayden Daniels is hurt and will not return to his form from earlier in the season especially against a good Titans’ defense. Could also be the result of a growing belief that Will Levis is turning the ball over less frequently and starting to figure out how to get his team into the endzone.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Titans at Commanders

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Washington:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Titans ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning slightly towards a play on the Total UNDER 44.5.

Titans at Commanders Betting Trends and Stats

· The Titans are 2-9 against the spread this season.

· The Titans are 6-5 to the OVER this season.

· The Titans have lost 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

· The Commanders are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.

· The Commanders are 8-4 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Titans at Commanders

· Tennessee: Will Levis – enjoyed his finest day as an NFL quarterback last week in the Titans’ 32-27 win over the Texans. Completed 18 of 24 passes for 278 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. His average yards per pass attempt was 11.6 yards.

· Washington: Jayden Daniels – threw 2 TDs and 2 INTs last weekend in the loss at home to the Cowboys. Was sacked a season-high 4 times.

Titans at Commanders Injury Update

Washington K Austin Seibert (hip) was placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

Washington RT Andrew Wylie (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Washington RB Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Washington RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Washington CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee S Amani Hooker (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee OT Leroy Watson IV (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

