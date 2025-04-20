 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire
Sammy Smith declared Xfinity winner at Rockingham after Jesse Love is disqualified
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round Three
Akie Iwai shoots 64 alongside twin sister to share 54-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Go7Zs9XWQAAVAPT.jpeg
‘Let’s honor them': Florida State bringing first ACC women’s golf title back to Tallahassee

nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire
Sammy Smith declared Xfinity winner at Rockingham after Jesse Love is disqualified
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round Three
Akie Iwai shoots 64 alongside twin sister to share 54-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Go7Zs9XWQAAVAPT.jpeg
‘Let’s honor them': Florida State bringing first ACC women’s golf title back to Tallahassee

nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3

April 19, 2025 09:44 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Dominican Republic's Puntacana Resort.
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
5:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
Now Playing
dahmen_site.jpg
2:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
1:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
3:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
2:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
Now Playing
scheffler_site.jpg
2:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
2:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
1:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
Now Playing
carlagolf.jpg
8:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
Now Playing

nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger

nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250419.jpg
10:27
What riders said after East Rutherford Supercross
nbc_sx_eastruthhl_250419.jpg
19:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 14, East Rutherford
nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
05:53
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
12:31
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
01:06
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX
nbc_sx_plessinger_250419.jpg
59
Plessinger’s ‘heart rate got high’ in fifth podium
nbc_sx_sexton_250419.jpg
40
Sexton ‘felt good all day’ in 16-second win
nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
nbc_sx_hammakerintrv_250419.jpg
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33