Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire
Sammy Smith declared Xfinity winner at Rockingham after Jesse Love is disqualified
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round Three
Akie Iwai shoots 64 alongside twin sister to share 54-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Go7Zs9XWQAAVAPT.jpeg
‘Let’s honor them': Florida State bringing first ACC women’s golf title back to Tallahassee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage

Watch Now

Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3

April 19, 2025 10:05 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
1:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
7:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
6:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
9:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
9:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
8:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Related Videos

nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
01:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250419.jpg
10:27
What riders said after East Rutherford Supercross
nbc_sx_eastruthhl_250419.jpg
19:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 14, East Rutherford
nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
05:53
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
12:31
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
01:06
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX
nbc_sx_plessinger_250419.jpg
59
Plessinger’s ‘heart rate got high’ in fifth podium
nbc_sx_sexton_250419.jpg
40
Sexton ‘felt good all day’ in 16-second win
nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
nbc_sx_hammakerintrv_250419.jpg
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33