Vikings at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

With the departure of Kirk Cousins in the offseason and rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy getting injured in the preseason, Vikings fans would have been elated to know that they would 6-2 heading into the second weekend in November.

However, there is a bit of unrest coming from Vikings fans. They have dropped two of their last three games, lost their starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw for the rest of the season, and Sam Darnold has seemingly come back down to earth.

However, with a lot of football left to be played, they should be excited for the season ahead.

The excitement should continue when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the 2-7 Jaguars. Simply put, the Jaguars stink. Defensively, they are one of the worse units in the NFL in defensive EPA. They are giving up the 3rd most points per game at 28.0 and are giving up the second most passing yards per game (264.5).

With Trevor Lawrence out, the Jaguars might be in trouble.

How to Watch and Game Details Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: EverBank Field

· City: Jacksonville, FL

· TV/Streaming: FOX

For all the latest updates and betting analysis on this matchup, NBC Sports has you covered. Be sure to check out our expert insights, live odds, and predictions for this NFC vs. AFC clash.

Latest Game Odds for Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (-320), Jacksonville Jaguars (+260)

· Spread: Vikings -6.5

· Total: 43.5

The Vikings opened as 4.5-point favorites, but the line has moved to -6.5 following the Jaguars’ quarterback issues.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Vikings -6.5:

“The real question becomes; how many points is Trevor Lawrence worth? The line moved close to 2.5 points since the news, and you must ask yourself, is there still value in the 6.5? Without sounding like a complete lunatic, I think there was still value on the 4.5 with Lawrence in.

This Jaguars’ team is horrible, offensively they are solid, but not good enough to compete with a strong Vikings defense.

Defensively, they rank close to the bottom in passing yards allowed and defense EPA/Pass.

With Lawrence out, they must turn to Mac Jones. Unfortunately for Jones, they are banged up at the skill positions and their offensive line isn’t 100%. The Jags can’t just hand the ball off a million times and they are going to have success. This is an elite run defense for the Vikings. I’m laying the points.”

Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Jaguars have covered the spread in four of their last five games as underdogs

· The Vikings have won four of their last five games against teams with losing records

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings’ last five road games

· The Vikings are 6-2-0 against the spread

· The Jaguars are 5-4-0 against the spread

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

· Vikings: Sam Darnold has stepped in for Kirk Cousins in a big way this season. He has thrown for 1,990 yards, 17 TDs, and 7 INTs.

· Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence might be out for this contest with a shoulder injury. He’s thrown for 2,004 yards, 11 TDs, and 6 INTs. If he misses, Mac Jones will start in his place.

Player News & Injuries

Vikings

· LB Ian Pace Jr (knee) is questionable

· LB Blake Cashman (toe) is questionable

· LS Andrew DePaola (hand) is on the IR

· K Will Reichard (quad) is on the IR

Jaguars

· QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable

· RB D’Ernest Johnson (hamstring) is questionable

· WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) is questionable

· WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) is questionable

· RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)