Tigers at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Tigers (7-5) are in Minneapolis for three games against the Twins (4-9).

Reese Olson is slated to take the mound for Detroit against David Festa for Minnesota.

Detroit’s five-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday when the Yankees topped them 4-3. Zach McKinstry drove in a couple runs in the loss. The Twins lost three of four to the Royals including a 3-2 loss yesterday. Bailey Ober started for Minnesota allowing one run over six innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Twins

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Tigers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-108), Twins (-108)

Spread: Twins 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Twins

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Reese Olson vs. David Festa

Tigers: Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. White Sox - 6IP, 2ER, 7H, 3BB, 5Ks Twins: David Festa (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

2024 - 14GP, 64.1IP, 2-6, 4.90 ERA, 23BB, 77Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Twins

The Tigers have won 3 straight against AL Central teams

The Under is 4-0 in the Twins’ last 4 games

In their last 5 games with a rest advantage over their opponents the Tigers are 1-4 on the Run Line

Detroit is 8-4 on the Run Line this season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

