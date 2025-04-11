How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025: Schedule, start times, TV/live stream info, route map

The cycling excitement continues this weekend on Peacock and CNBC with Paris-Roubaix 2025. It kicks off with the Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, April 12, at 8:40 AM ET, followed by the men’s race on Sunday at 5:05 AM ET.

Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky, the two-time reigning world champion, aims to defend her 2024 title and make history as the first female cyclist to win both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same year.

On the men’s side, the Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel, two-time defending champion, looks to add another victory to his resume, but he faces fierce competition from Tadej Pogacar, the three-time and reigning Tour de France winner.

See below for everything you need to know about Paris-Roubaix 2025, including the schedule, route, and details on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025:

When: Sunday, April 13

Sunday, April 13 Time: 5:05 AM ET

5:05 AM ET TV Channel: Coverage on CNBC will begin at 10 AM ET

Coverage on CNBC will begin at 10 AM ET Live Stream: Peacock

When is the Paris-Roubaix Femmes?

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes will take place on Saturday, April 12 at 8:40 AM ET on Peacock.

Paris-Roubaix 2025 route map:

The Paris-Roubaix race begins in Compiègne and concludes in Roubaix. Click here to see the official route map.

How far is the Paris-Roubaix bike race?

The total distance is 259.2 kilometers (approximately 161 miles).

Who won last year’s Paris-Roubaix race?

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel earned his second consecutive Paris-Roubaix victory last year. Relive the final moments of the 2024 Paris-Roubaix below:

Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix finish

