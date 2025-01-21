Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for the NFC Championship

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The NFC Championship is set; it’s an all-NFC East title game, as the 12-5 Washington Commanders will take on the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders defied the odds and played spoiler to the Tampa Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions seasons.

Prior to the start of the season, the Commanders were +300 to make the playoffs and had a projected win total of just 6.5 wins. The Commanders were +6000 to win the NFC and +15000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season. If the Commanders go on to win the Super Bowl, they will be the largest odds to win the Super Bowl since the 1999 Rams won at +15000.

The Commanders are coming off a dominant 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions. The Commanders’ defense forced Jared Goff to throw three interceptions and fumble the ball once. In that game, the visiting Commanders went off as 9.5 underdogs. They put up 45 points on the road against the #1 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles were a few yards from potentially being left at home this weekend when the Los Angeles Rams were close to coming back and upsetting the NFC East Champions.

The second half saw snow flurries. However, Saquon Barkley’s second-half heroics were more than enough to propel the Eagles over the Rams.

Barkley was basically unstoppable in that game. He ran the ball 26 times for 205 yards. Barkley should have another big game on the ground against the Commanders, who have the NFL’s fifth-worst rush defense, allowing 113.2 rush yards per game.

How to Watch Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship:



Date : Sunday, January 26th

: Sunday, January 26th Time : 3:00 PM ET

: 3:00 PM ET Site : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field City : Philadelphia, PA

: Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Commanders at Eagles – NFC Championship:



Moneyline : Washington Commanders (+230), Philadelphia Eagles (-280)

: Washington Commanders (+230), Philadelphia Eagles (-280) Spread : Eagles -6

: Eagles -6 Total: 47.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Commanders +6…

Thomas: “The Eagles have been dominant all season, and their defense is playing at an elite level. However, the Commanders have shown resilience and toughness; it feels like they are peaking at the right time of the season. They finished the regular season with five straight wins and have upset the Buccaneers and the Lions.

Jayden Daniels is playing at the level, and the confidence the coaching staff has instilled in the rookie quarterback has seemingly taken him to new levels. The two teams have split the season series, but I think this game will be much closer than the Eagles would prefer.”

Commanders at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:



The Washington Commanders are 12-6-0 against the spread

The Philadelphia Eagles are 12-7-0 against the spread

The Washington Commanders are +650 to win the Super Bowl

The Washington Commanders are 12-7 to the OVER

The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-8 to the UNDER

Quarterback Matchup for Commanders at Eagles:



Commanders : Jayden Daniels – Daniels has been amazing. He will likely win OROY. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

: Jayden Daniels – Daniels has been amazing. He will likely win OROY. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts had a bit of a down year, but led the Eagles to the NFC Championship and an NFC East title. He threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Commanders:



G Sam Cosmi is OUT

LB Jordan Magee is on the IR

DT Haggai Ndubuisi is OUT

S Tyler Owens is on the IR

RB Kazmeir Allen is OUT

Eagles:



CB Quinyon Mitchell is questionable

DT Byron Young is on the IR

LB Nakobe Dean is on the IR

OT Jack Driscoll is on the IR

TE C.J. Uzomah is on the IR

