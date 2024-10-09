JuJu Watkins, USC highlight Big Ten women’s basketball schedule on NBC, Peacock

The return of college basketball means more Big Ten women’s hoops, and NBC and Peacock will host 26 games featuring the conference during the 2024-25 season.

The schedule tips off with a bang on Nov. 23, when JuJu Watkins and USC welcome Niele Ivey’s Notre Dame squad to Los Angeles for a matchup of teams that both made at least the Sweet 16 in last spring’s NCAA tournament. That is the first of three games that will be broadcast on NBC, along with USC-Indiana on Jan. 25, 2025 and UCLA Maryland on Jan. 26.

The rest of the schedule will be exclusive to Peacock, and that Notre-Dame-USC game is the only non-conference matchup. The Trojans have the most games in the slate with eight, followed by Indiana and UCLA – both of whom made the Sweet 16, as well -- with six each.

The Peacock slate closes out with a first-round triple-header in the Big Ten Tournament on March 3 in Indianapolis.

The Trojans and Bruins will be under the spotlight as newcomers and two of the strongest teams in the Big Ten. The addition of these two national contenders, along with Oregon and Washington, adds further depth to a conference teeming with quality competition.

A few other conference matchups that you will not want to miss: Indiana-Iowa on Jan. 12, Ohio State-UCLA on Feb. 5 and UCLA-USC on Feb. 13.

Big Ten women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule on NBC & Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sat., Nov. 23 4 p.m. Notre Dame vs. USC** Sun., Jan. 12 3 p.m. Indiana vs. Iowa Wed., Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Penn State vs. UCLA Wed., Jan. 15 10 p.m. Northwestern vs. USC Thurs., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana Thurs., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Sun., Jan. 19 12 p.m. USC vs. Indiana** Wed., Jan. 22 7 p.m. USC vs. Purdue Wed., Jan. 22 9 p.m. Iowa vs. Washington Sun., Jan. 26 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Maryland** Thurs., Jan. 30 10 p.m. Minnesota vs. USC Wed., Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. USC vs. Wisconsin Wed., Feb. 5 9:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCLA Thurs., Feb. 6 8 p.m. Michigan vs. Nebraska Thurs., Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Ohio State Thurs., Feb. 13 10 p.m. UCLA vs. USC Wed., Feb. 19 9:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC Thurs., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Indiana Sun., Feb. 23 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Iowa Wed., Feb. 26 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Maryland vs. Indiana Sun., March 2 2 p.m. Indiana vs. Purdue Sun., March 2 4 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa Tues., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Tues., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament **on NBC and Peacock

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits — Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

