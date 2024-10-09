 Skip navigation
JuJu Watkins, USC highlight Big Ten women’s basketball schedule on NBC, Peacock

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:25 PM

The return of college basketball means more Big Ten women’s hoops, and NBC and Peacock will host 26 games featuring the conference during the 2024-25 season.

The schedule tips off with a bang on Nov. 23, when JuJu Watkins and USC welcome Niele Ivey’s Notre Dame squad to Los Angeles for a matchup of teams that both made at least the Sweet 16 in last spring’s NCAA tournament. That is the first of three games that will be broadcast on NBC, along with USC-Indiana on Jan. 25, 2025 and UCLA Maryland on Jan. 26.

The rest of the schedule will be exclusive to Peacock, and that Notre-Dame-USC game is the only non-conference matchup. The Trojans have the most games in the slate with eight, followed by Indiana and UCLA – both of whom made the Sweet 16, as well -- with six each.

The Peacock slate closes out with a first-round triple-header in the Big Ten Tournament on March 3 in Indianapolis.

The Trojans and Bruins will be under the spotlight as newcomers and two of the strongest teams in the Big Ten. The addition of these two national contenders, along with Oregon and Washington, adds further depth to a conference teeming with quality competition.

A few other conference matchups that you will not want to miss: Indiana-Iowa on Jan. 12, Ohio State-UCLA on Feb. 5 and UCLA-USC on Feb. 13.

Big Ten women’s basketball 2024-25 schedule on NBC & Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Sat., Nov. 23 4 p.m. Notre Dame vs. USC**
Sun., Jan. 12 3 p.m. Indiana vs. Iowa
Wed., Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Penn State vs. UCLA
Wed., Jan. 15 10 p.m. Northwestern vs. USC
Thurs., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Sun., Jan. 19 12 p.m. USC vs. Indiana**
Wed., Jan. 22 7 p.m. USC vs. Purdue
Wed., Jan. 22 9 p.m. Iowa vs. Washington
Sun., Jan. 26 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Maryland**
Thurs., Jan. 30 10 p.m. Minnesota vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. USC vs. Wisconsin
Wed., Feb. 5 9:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. UCLA
Thurs., Feb. 6 8 p.m. Michigan vs. Nebraska
Thurs., Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Ohio State
Thurs., Feb. 13 10 p.m. UCLA vs. USC
Wed., Feb. 19 9:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC
Thurs., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Indiana
Sun., Feb. 23 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Iowa
Wed., Feb. 26 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Maryland vs. Indiana
Sun., March 2 2 p.m. Indiana vs. Purdue
Sun., March 2 4 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Tues., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
Tues., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
**on NBC and Peacock

