 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Shohei Ohtani nears return to Angels’ lineup, takes swings before game against Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Shohei Ohtani nears return to Angels’ lineup, takes swings before game against Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LSU, Kim Mulkey reportedly agree on 10-year, $32M contract

  
Published September 7, 2023 10:15 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts while cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Mulkey, the coach of defending national champion LSU, has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million that will set a new mark for the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because contract details, first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, have not been made public. The deal also still needs approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are scheduled to vote on it Friday.

The Hall of Fame coach has been at LSU for two seasons, during which she has taken a program that missed the NCAA Tournament three seasons ago and elevated it to the pinnacle of its sport.

It was her fourth national title as a head coach — the first three coming at Baylor, where she coached from 2000 to 2021. Her record at LSU in two seasons combined is 50-8, with NCAA Tournament appearances both years.

LSU will return as a national title favorite this coming season, led by power forward Angel Reese and guard Hailey Van Lith, a graduate transfer from Louisville who led the Cardinals in scoring twice in the past three seasons.

Mulkey’s new average annual salary of $3.2 million puts her slightly ahead of the average yearly pay for UConn’s Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA titles, and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, who has won two NCAA titles.