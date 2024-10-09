NBC, Peacock’s full Big Ten men’s basketball schedule released for 2024-25 season

Big Ten men’s basketball is back on NBC and Peacock for another season of elite college hoops action.

NBC and Peacock will carry a combined 56 Big Ten games during the 2024-25 season. The slate tips off on Nov. 4, when Lehigh visits Northwestern and closes with a first-round triple-header in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Two of the 56 games will be broadcast on NBC: Purdue-Oregon on Jan. 18 and Wisconsin-Iowa on Feb. 8. Those are just two of the high-profile games on the docket for the season.

The other games will exclusively be streamed on Peacock. Wisconsin makes the most appearances with 11, with Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue tied at seven.

Peacock’s selection includes 19 non-conference games. Alabama’s visit to Purdue and Arizona’s matchup at Wisconsin, part of a quadruple-header on Nov. 15, highlight that group of games. Conference play begins with a double-header on Dec. 5 of Wisconsin-Michigan State and Michigan-Indiana. Other notable conference games include Illinois-Indiana (Jan. 14), Wisconsin-UCLA (Jan. 21) and Purdue-Michigan State (Feb. 18) are among the top matchups.

UCLA and Oregon are the two newcomers with the highest immediate expectations, ranking third and sixth in the Big Ten preseason poll, but USC and Washington are also hoping to start out strong in the conference. All eyes will also be on Rutgers, which boasts two preseason top-five picks in freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Big Ten men’s basketball 2024-25 schedule on NBC & Peacock