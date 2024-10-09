NBC, Peacock’s full Big Ten men’s basketball schedule released for 2024-25 season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California
JuJu Watkins, USC highlight Big Ten women’s basketball schedule on NBC, Peacock
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
JR Motorsports loses appeal on disqualification of Sam Mayer’s No. 1 car at Talladega
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 6: Buy low on Trey McBride

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponjetsfiringrobertsaleh_241009.jpg
Patrick: ‘The blame should be on Aaron Rodgers’
nbc_dps_patrickschwarzeneggerinterview_241009.jpg
Schwarzenegger discusses playing Tebow on TV
nbc_fnia_osuore_241009.jpg
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Connecticut vs Southern California
JuJu Watkins, USC highlight Big Ten women’s basketball schedule on NBC, Peacock
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
JR Motorsports loses appeal on disqualification of Sam Mayer’s No. 1 car at Talladega
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 6: Buy low on Trey McBride

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponjetsfiringrobertsaleh_241009.jpg
Patrick: ‘The blame should be on Aaron Rodgers’
nbc_dps_patrickschwarzeneggerinterview_241009.jpg
Schwarzenegger discusses playing Tebow on TV
nbc_fnia_osuore_241009.jpg
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

NBC, Peacock’s full Big Ten men’s basketball schedule released for 2024-25 season

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:25 PM

Big Ten men’s basketball is back on NBC and Peacock for another season of elite college hoops action.

NBC and Peacock will carry a combined 56 Big Ten games during the 2024-25 season. The slate tips off on Nov. 4, when Lehigh visits Northwestern and closes with a first-round triple-header in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Two of the 56 games will be broadcast on NBC: Purdue-Oregon on Jan. 18 and Wisconsin-Iowa on Feb. 8. Those are just two of the high-profile games on the docket for the season.

The other games will exclusively be streamed on Peacock. Wisconsin makes the most appearances with 11, with Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue tied at seven.

Peacock’s selection includes 19 non-conference games. Alabama’s visit to Purdue and Arizona’s matchup at Wisconsin, part of a quadruple-header on Nov. 15, highlight that group of games. Conference play begins with a double-header on Dec. 5 of Wisconsin-Michigan State and Michigan-Indiana. Other notable conference games include Illinois-Indiana (Jan. 14), Wisconsin-UCLA (Jan. 21) and Purdue-Michigan State (Feb. 18) are among the top matchups.

UCLA and Oregon are the two newcomers with the highest immediate expectations, ranking third and sixth in the Big Ten preseason poll, but USC and Washington are also hoping to start out strong in the conference. All eyes will also be on Rutgers, which boasts two preseason top-five picks in freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits — Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Big Ten men’s basketball 2024-25 schedule on NBC & Peacock

Date Time (ET) Matchup
Mon., Nov. 4 8 p.m. Lehigh vs. Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 8 8 p.m. SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
Sat., Nov. 9 3:30 p.m. Omaha vs. Minnesota
Tues., Nov. 12 7 p.m. St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
Fri., Nov. 15 7 p.m. Alabama vs. Purdue
Fri., Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
Fri., Nov. 15 8 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
Fri., Nov. 15 9 p.m. Arizona vs. Wisconsin
Sat., Nov. 16 3 p.m. South Carolina vs. Indiana
Tues., Nov. 19 8 p.m. Samford vs. Michigan State
Wed., Nov. 20 8 p.m. Merrimack vs. Rutgers
Wed., Nov. 20 10 p.m. San Jose State vs. USC
Fri., Nov. 29 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 30 1 p.m. Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Dec. 3 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Iowa
Tues., Dec. 3 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Dec. 10 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Rutgers
Tues., Dec. 10 9 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Illinois
Tues., Dec. 17 8 p.m. Valparaiso vs. Ohio State
Sun., Dec. 29 1 p.m. Penn vs. Penn State
Sun., Dec. 29 1:30 p.m. Northeastern vs. Northwestern
Sun., Dec. 29 2 p.m. Morgan State vs. Minnesota
Sun., Dec. 29 3 p.m. NJIT vs. Washington
Thurs., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Penn State
Thurs., Jan. 2 8:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Indiana
Sun., Jan. 5 4 p.m. Maryland vs. Oregon
Tues., Jan. 7 8 p.m. Nebraska vs. Iowa
Tues., Jan. 7 10 p.m. Michigan vs. UCLA
Fri., Jan. 10 7 p.m. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Jan. 14 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan. 14 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Sat., Jan. 18 3 p.m. Purdue vs. Oregon**
Mon., Jan. 20 6:30 p.m. Rutgers vs. Penn State
Tues., Jan. 21 7:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 21 9:30 p.m. Wisconsin vs. UCLA
Tues., Jan. 28 8 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan State
Sat., Feb. 1 4:30 p.m. Michigan State vs. USC
Tues., Feb. 4 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Iowa
Tues., Feb. 4 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 4 10 p.m. Michigan State vs. UCLA
Sat., Feb. 8 1 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Iowa**
Tues., Feb. 11 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan
Tues., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 11 9 p.m. Indiana vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 18 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 25 7 p.m. Northwestern vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 25 9 p.m. Washington vs. Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 27 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Michigan
Sat., March 1 6 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington
Tues., March 4 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. Ohio State
Tues., March 4 9 p.m. Rutgers vs. Purdue
Sat., March 8 1 p.m. Penn State vs. Wisconsin
Sat., March 8 3 p.m. Northwestern vs. Maryland
Wed., March 12 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
Wed., March 12 6 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
Wed., March 12 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament
**on NBC and Peacock