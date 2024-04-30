Four-Star Lamont Rogers Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Offensive lineman Lamont Rogers (Mesquite, TX/ Horn High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fifth edition of the All-American Bowl, Rogers will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

https://x.com/TheLamontRogers/status/1783883661831483875

Rogers was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

