2025 Orange Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn State record, history, coaching matchup, analysis

Two historic programs face off in the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinals as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Penn State Nittany Lions, with the winner just one win away from hoisting the trophy as national champions.

In their first matchup since 2007, quarterback Riley Leonard takes the Irish into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., to take on Drew Allar and Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

The Nittany Lions will try to take down one of the hottest teams in college football, a Notre Dame squad led by head coach Marcus Freeman that has won 12 straight games and is looking for their first National Championship since 1988.

Here’s what you need to know to get you set for this CFP matchup: Notre Dame vs Penn State head-to-head record, history between these two programs, coaching matchup, analysis and more.

READ: Notre Dame vs Penn State LIVE: Updates, news, highlights for 2025 CFP Semifinal

Notre Dame vs. Penn State head-to-head record

Penn State and Notre Dame face off for the 20th time in program history, with the series tied at 9-9-1. This is just the second time the two teams have faced off in a bowl game, with their only bowl meeting coming in the 1976 Gator Bowl – a 20-9 victory by Notre Dame.

Back in 2007, Penn State beat Notre Dame 31-10, a game in which the Fighting Irish were held to zero rushing yards on 26 attempts and just 144 total yards in State College.

Notre Dame, Penn State Orange Bowl History

The Nittany Lions will make their sixth appearance in the Orange Bowl and have a 4-1 record in their previous five games. The Fighting Irish are looking for some luck in their sixth Orange Bowl appearance, currently 2-3 in the previous five games.

Penn State’s path to the CFP semifinal

NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach breaks down how Penn State has cruised in its path to the CFP semifinals, but this matchup with Notre Dame will be the Nittany Lions’ hardest test yet.

Penn State has cruised through the College Football Playoff so far. Here comes the hard part. James Franklin finally has an opportunity to change the narrative that surrounds his program. But he’s got to win a big game to do it.

Notre Dame vs. Penn State Coaching Matchup

Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame)

Third full season as head coach

32-9 record as Notre Dame head coach, including 10 wins in 2023 and 13 wins in 2024

4-1 record in postseason games including wins in:

2022 Gator Bowl (45-38 vs. South Carolina)

2023 Sun Bowl (40-8 vs. Oregon State)

2024 CFP First Round (27-17 vs. Indiana)

2024 Sugar Bowl/CFP quarterfinal (23-10 vs. Georgia)

Before becoming HC, Freeman served as DC/linebackers coach in 2021-22

James Franklin (Penn State)

11th season as head coach

101-41 record as Penn State head coach, including 10 wins in 2023 and 13 wins in 2024

One Big Ten championship in 2016

Five New Year’s Six bowl game appearances, with three wins

Six top 12 finishes in the final College Football Playoff rankings over the last eight seasons

Freeman and Franklin have never faced each other as head coaches.

NBC Sports’ Patricia Duffy breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the first CFP semifinal matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State, with a berth in the National Championship on the line.

When was the last time Notre Dame won the National Championship?

Notre Dame is one of the most successful programs in college football history with 13 National Championships and its most recent title coming in 1988, when the Fighting Irish beat West Virginia 34-21 in the Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame took a 16-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back, holding off a second-half rally from the Mountaineers to capture their first title since 1977.

When was the last time Penn State won the National Championship?

Penn State has won two National Championships, most recently in 1986 with a 14-10 victory against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl, completing an undefeated 12-0 season.

CFP Championship History

﻿Season Champion Selecting Organization 2023 Michigan CFP 2022 Georgia CFP 2021 Georgia CFP 2020 Alabama CFP 2019 LSU CFP 2018 Clemson CFP 2017 Alabama CFP 2016 Clemson CFP 2015 Alabama CFP 2014 Ohio State CFP

*Note: Ohio State won the 2014 CFP National Championship with a 42-20 win over Oregon.

Notre Dame vs. Penn State History: 1992 Snow Bowl

A clash of college football titans. The end of an era. On the 30th anniversary, Jon Paul Morosi looks back at one of the most iconic games in the history of Notre Dame Stadium: the Snow Bowl between the Irish and Penn State.

Here Come The Irish

Check out the Notre Dame Football documentary Here Come The Irish, an in-depth look at the Notre Dame football team, exploring their lives on and off the field by showcasing intense training and personal stories.