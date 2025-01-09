Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24 RECAP: Mitch Jeter’s game-winning 41-yard FG seals Notre Dame’s spot in the National Championship

The 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinals started Thursday night with a star-studded matchup between two historic programs in the Orange Bowl: No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions, with a berth in the National Championship on the line.

Trailing 10-3 at half, Notre Dame punched their ticket to the championship game with a 27-24 comeback victory over Penn State. Kicker Mitch Jeter kicked the game-winning 41-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Irish.

After being held to just three points in the first half, RB Jeremiyah Love and QB Riley Leonard both found the end zone after halftime as the Irish scored 14 unanswered to swift the momentum of the game.

RB Nicholas Singleton had three rushing touchdowns for Penn State in the loss.

This was the 21st meeting in program history between the Fighting Irish and the Nittany Lions, with Notre Dame leading the series 10-9-1.

You can re-live how the action unfolded in real-time with updates from a full day of action in Miami, FL below.