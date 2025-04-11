 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 11
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
Mets at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 11
The Masters - Round One
2025 Masters weather: Wind and possible rain in Friday forecast at Augusta National

How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025: Live stream info, start time, and more

  
Published April 11, 2025 08:00 AM

Notre Dame’s annual spring scrimmage returns to Peacock this Saturday, April 12, at 2 PM ET with an exciting new twist. Instead of the usual two teams facing off, the offense will battle the defense, with points awarded for plays like an offensive first down or a defensive tackle for a loss. See below to find out how to live stream the game as well as additional information on how you can watch sports on Peacock.

RELATED: Big Ten Spotlight: Comparing top 2026 standouts to NFL Draft prospects

How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025:

  • When: Saturday, April 12
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

RELATED: Tuesdays with Gorney: Wild weekend of commits, flips and decommits

When is Notre Dame’s 2025 Blue-Gold Game?

This Saturday, April 12 at 2 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Draft Prospects have ‘raised the bar':

Freeman: ND draft prospects have 'raised the bar'
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sits down with the NBC Sports crew to discuss Riley Leonard's high ceiling, the team's offseason plan after the CFP and his experience at the 2009 NFL Scouting Combine

How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Notre Dame football.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.PeacockTV.com/Student to verify your student status with Sheer ID

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, see https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/cancellation.

