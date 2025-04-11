How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025: Live stream info, start time, and more

Notre Dame’s annual spring scrimmage returns to Peacock this Saturday, April 12, at 2 PM ET with an exciting new twist. Instead of the usual two teams facing off, the offense will battle the defense, with points awarded for plays like an offensive first down or a defensive tackle for a loss. See below to find out how to live stream the game as well as additional information on how you can watch sports on Peacock.

How to watch Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game 2025:

When: Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 12 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

When is Notre Dame’s 2025 Blue-Gold Game?

This Saturday, April 12 at 2 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Marcus Freeman - Notre Dame Draft Prospects have ‘raised the bar':

Freeman: ND draft prospects have 'raised the bar' Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sits down with the NBC Sports crew to discuss Riley Leonard's high ceiling, the team's offseason plan after the CFP and his experience at the 2009 NFL Scouting Combine

How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Notre Dame football.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

