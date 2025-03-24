Big Ten Spotlight: Comparing top 2026 standouts to NFL Draft prospects

As the NFL Draft creeps closer, the national analyst team at Rivals is taking a look at some current 2026 recruits that compare favorably to upcoming draft picks. First up is the Big Ten.



TE JC ANDERSON: Tyler Warren (Penn State)



Warren was a player that could do a little bit of everything while at Penn State. His overall athleticism will make him an intriguing weapon in the NFL after he is likely drafted in the first round. The prospect that reminds me most of him in the 2026 class is Illinois native JC Anderson. Ironically, Penn State is among the programs under consideration for the big playmaker.

OT JACKSON CANTWELL: Josh Simmons (Ohio State)



Simmons is a very athletic offensive tackle with ideal size at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. Cantwell has a similar frame at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, and is an elite athlete. Both prospects can play on either side of the line depending on the needs of the team.

OT CLAUDE MPOUMA: Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)



The raw physical tools are all there for Conerly to be a multi-year starter in the NFL. He just needs more time to develop. That sounds a lot like the Chicago four-star Mpouma to me. He’s one of the hottest prospects in the country right now and isn’t close to his ceiling as a player.

OT MAXWELL RILEY: Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)



This one is a comp that likely came up during Riley’s meetings about deciding to become a Buckeye. Jackson can be a Swiss Army Knife along the line. He starred at tackle but many have projected him inside to guard at the NFL level. Riley is on a similar path in my mind. He could kick inside to guard immediately when he gets to Columbus and thrive there.

TE MACK SUTTER: Colston Loveland (Michigan)



Loveland spent his time in Ann Arbor as a jumbo slot receiver playing tight end. He created mismatches all over the field because he’s too big for smaller defenders and too fast for linebackers. Sutter could have a similar trajectory after he decides among Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss and others.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.